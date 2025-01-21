LG Launches Stylish and Powerful PuriCare AeroBooster Air Care Solution

SEOUL, Jan. 21, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster air care solution, an ideal choice for customers seeking to create a more comfortable and healthier indoor environment. The innovative new product provides powerful performance with cutting-edge air purification technology and features a slim, sophisticated design that balances effortless style with unparalleled convenience.

The LG PuriCare AeroBooster utilizes the advanced Aero Series V Filter to draw in pollutants from every direction, effectively reducing the presence of dust, odors, viruses and bacteria for a fresher, more hygienic home. With its Dual Airflow and Clean Booster features, the AeroBooster delivers wider, more efficient air circulation and helps to reduce large dust particles from the indoor space. Purified air is emitted from vents at the top and bottom of the device simultaneously, reaching a distance of up to five and a half meters to fill every corner of the room with clean, filtered air.

The AeroBooster also integrates LG’s proprietary UVnano™ technology to safeguard the hygiene of the device itself and to maintain the quality of airflow it produces. UVnano removes 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria from the fan’s surfaces,1 while a built-in Ionizer adds another layer of protection by neutralizing harmful airborne substances.2

Thanks to its compact design and modest footprint, the AeroBooster can fit easily in almost any space, providing users with clean air without making their environment feel cluttered or crowded. Along with an ultra-slim form factor, LG’s new PuriCare solution boasts an understated matte finish and a unique air outlet. The minimalist design of the AeroBooster is further enhanced by customizable mood lighting that lets users create the desired ambiance, and an LED display that provides intuitive control and contributes to the product’s sleek, modern look.

In addition, the AeroBooster offers intelligent energy-savings with the ultra-efficient AI+ Mode. Without compromising performance, AI+ reduces the device’s energy consumption by over 49 percent compared to Smart+ Mode, which serves as the default mode of operation.3 When set to Sleep Mode, the AeroBooster runs at an ultra-quiet 21 dBA to help ensure a calm, tranquil environment. Meanwhile, LG ThinQ™ compatibility allows users to remotely monitor and control the company’s new air purifier from any location.

“The AeroBooster combines advanced air purification technology and a stylish, convenient design to enhance everyday living,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “LG will continue to deliver innovative air care solutions that address the growing need for healthier indoor spaces.”

The LG PuriCare AeroBooster is launching this month in countries across Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and Singapore, with availability in other markets to follow soon after.

1 Tested by KOTITI testing and research institute using test model AS155GWDL, the results show a 99.999 percent reduction of Staphylococcus aureus, 99.999 percent reduction of Klebsiella pneumoniae, and 99.998 percent reduction of Staphylococcus epidermidis on fan blades. The test conditions included a temperature of 25±2 degrees Celsius, humidity of 50±10 percent, and weak wind settings with a 2-hour UVC LED on/4-hour off cycle.

2 Tested by TÜV Rheinland using the AS55G** model, the results demonstrate a maximum ion concentration of 5,000,000 at a distance of 100 millimeters from the air discharge outlet and an antibacterial performance of 99.5 percent against Escherichia coli. The test was conducted under controlled conditions, including a temperature of 20±3 degrees Celsius, humidity of 40±10 percent, a 30.2 cubic meters test chamber, and Booster mode with 4-stage rated air volume. The ion counter was placed 100 mm from the air discharge outlet in the wind direction, and after a drying period, the chamber floor was exposed without unit operation for 60 minutes. Actual results may vary depending on the use environment.

3 Tested by TÜV Rheinland using test model AS55*G***, the results showed that the AI+ Mode achieved 49.6 percent higher energy-saving performance compared to the Smart+ Mode, with an integrated power consumption of 28.260 watt-hours versus 56.085 watt-hours for Smart+ mode. The test conditions included a temperature of 23±5 degrees Celsius and a humidity level of 55±15 percent, with integrated power consumption measured over an 8-hour period starting 15 minutes after the activation of each operation mode.