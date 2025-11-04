LG Partners With Flex To Expand Global Gigawatt Data Center Business

SEOUL, Nov. 4, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Flex, a global manufacturing leader and innovator in data center infrastructure solutions. Under the agreement, LG and Flex will collaborate on the joint development integrated, modular cooling solutions that address the escalating thermal management challenges of AI-era data centers.

Advanced cooling technologies are required for more efficient heat dissipation in high-density data centers. The partnership brings together LG’s high-performance air and liquid cooling modules, including CRAC, CRAH, chillers, coolant distribution units (CDUs) and full suite of thermal management and monitoring solutions with Flex’s liquid cooling portfolio, proprietary power products and IT infrastructure solutions. This gives data center operators the agility to customize solutions and scale with demand.

LG is actively exploring diverse opportunities to expand its data center business worldwide. In Jakarta, Indonesia, the company recently secured an AI data center project that is set to become one of the largest of its kind in the country. LG is also collaborating with DATAVOLT, a global data center infrastructure provider, on projects in the Middle East and Africa, and has been awarded a contract to supply cooling solutions for a hyperscale data center under construction in North America.

In addition, LG has partnered with LG Uplus, a telecommunications provider under LG Corp., to successfully complete a proof-of-concept demonstrating advanced liquid cooling technology for data center thermal management solutions. The company is also developing next-generation CDUs and cold plate solutions scheduled for completion later this year, with commercialization to follow.

Building on its debut at Data Center World (DCW) held in Washington D.C. earlier this year, LG recently showcased its latest cooling technologies at DCW Asia 2025 in Singapore, further accelerating its efforts to expand its presence in the global market.

“Through our collaboration with LG, Flex now offers customers a complete range of cooling solutions to tackle escalating heat challenges in the data center,” said Michael Hartung, president and Chief Commercial Officer, Flex. “Together, we’ll deliver prefabricated, scalable data center infrastructure solutions that incorporate advanced liquid and air cooling technologies to increase efficiency, simplify deployment and speed time to revenue for our customers.”

Co-developed solutions will be available as part of the Flex AI infrastructure platform, the first globally manufactured data center platform integrating power, cooling, compute and services into modular designs. Flex provides advanced manufacturing capabilities, innovative power and cooling products and end-to-end lifecycle services that solve for data center power, heat and scale challenges in the AI era.

“We are advancing our competitiveness in the AI data center market by strategically partnering with leading global companies,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “Our collaboration with Flex adds new momentum to our global expansion and enhances our ability to deliver unique value to clients worldwide.”

