LG Presents Latest Groundbreaking HVAC Technologies and Solutions at AHR Expo 2025

SEOUL, Feb. 10, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions at the AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida, from February 10-12. Aligned with the global shift toward decarbonization and the increasing demand for electrification technologies in the HVAC market, LG’s expanded HVAC lineup offers tailored solutions for diverse commercial and residential environments. LG’s comprehensive portfolio of HVAC components, also on display at the AHR Expo, further demonstrates the company’s enduring commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability.

Visitors to the LG HVAC booth can explore a full range of electrification solutions based on the company’s high-efficiency inverter heat pumps. Equipped with Inverter Scroll Compressors, the entire LG Inverter Heat Pump lineup (all capacities) has earned ENERGY STAR® certification. The latest LG Inverter Heat Pumps, customized for the North American residential market – where single-family houses with high ceilings are common – deliver powerful, efficient and reliable cooling and heating. These versatile solutions also utilize embedded communication kits to ensure seamless compatibility with multiple types of indoor units including A-Coils and Furnace systems. The newly introduced LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater leverages the company’s DUAL Inverter Heat Pump technology to achieve maximum efficiency and offers convenient smart control via integration with the intuitive ThinQ™ app.

Additionally, visitors to the LG booth can check out the award-winning LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump. This innovative product, which received the 2025 AHR Innovation Award in the Sustainable Solutions category, is both ENERGY STAR® and COLD CLIMATE ENERGY STAR®certified. Designed specifically for colder regions, LG’s heat pump employs an upgraded refrigerant circuit and powerful compressor that enable effective operation in temperatures as low as negative 35 degrees Celsius (negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit). It also provides the Low Heating feature, which prevents pipes from freezing in icy weather conditions by maintaining a temperature of approximately 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit). The cutting-edge heat pump was developed in collaboration with the LG-led Global Heat Pump Consortium.

For commercial facilities, the upgraded Multi V™ i Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution incorporates a larger heat exchanger for a more powerful performance. Ideal for customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint, LG’s intelligent VRF is a precision multi-zone temperature control solution that uses R32 refrigerant, which has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675. As well as being compliant with restrictions on refrigerant usage that have recently come into force,* the Multi V i implements advanced safety systems, including refrigerant leak prevention measure, and offers installation flexibility through its highly adaptable design.

One of the world’s leading providers of chillers, LG is introducing the Oil-Free Inverter Centrifugal Chiller at AHR Expo 2025. This impressive solution combines the company’s latest advancements in chiller technologies and thermal management systems. Applying LG’s state-of-the-art magnetic bearing technology, LeviTech™, the new Centrifugal Chiller presents improved overall energy efficiency while also enhancing part-load efficiency through the inverter system. Furthermore, the Centrifugal Chiller provides a reliable supply of chilled water with support from LG’s bearing protection and fast recovery features. Demonstrating LG’s commitment to staying ahead of changes to international refrigerant regulations, the new model is available in variants employing low-GWP refrigerants such as R513A, R1233zd and R1234ze.

Located next to the HVAC booth, the Component Solutions booth highlights LG’s new lineup of compressors and motors. The company’s Scroll Compressor lineup has been expanded to target both the commercial and residential HVAC markets. By implementing innovative scroll compressor design and developing high-efficiency motors and advanced core technologies, LG continues its efforts to ensure the quality and safety of its solutions.

Moreover, the company is unveiling its comprehensive lineup of compressors for Cold Climate Heat Pumps (CCHP) at this year’s AHR Expo. LG has been working tirelessly with various HVAC manufacturers to produce advanced CCHP compressors and has participated in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge, where it showcased the exceptional capabilities and quality of its specialized heat pumps and compressor technology.

LG’s Component Solutions business will continue to invest in strengthening strategic relationships with major HVAC manufacturers. Through the continuous introduction of innovative technologies that anticipate market shifts, LG aims to reinforce its position as the industry leader in HVAC components.

“The LG HVAC solutions displayed at AHR Expo 2025 underscore our firm commitment to innovation, and to leading the industry’s transition toward decarbonization and electrification,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “As a leading global brand, we remain dedicated to delivering efficient and sustainable HVAC technologies and solutions tailored to diverse customer needs and environments.”

LG welcomes AHR attendees to experience its innovative HVAC technologies first-hand by visiting booth #6643 in the Orange County Convention Center.

* As of January 1, 2025, certain technologies can no longer use high global warming potential (GWP) hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) or HFC blends. Prohibitions apply to the manufacture, distribution, sale, installation, import and export of products containing restricted HFCs and on the installation of new systems that use restricted HFCs.