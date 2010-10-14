LG RAISES THE BAR IN EUROPE WITH MULTI V III, ITS MOST ADVANCED COMMERCIAL HVAC SOLUTION

Seoul, Oct. 15, 2010 -– LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its new Multi V III commercial air conditioner in Europe, targeting large-scale facilities such as commercial buildings, office complexes and retailers. The third generation of the popular Multi V series, the new air conditioner will be LG’s flagship product in Europe, where demand for energy-saving technology is growing fast.

The launch of the Multi V III, the company’s most advanced commercial HVAC solution, is a central part of LG Air Conditioning Company’s plan to secure USD 10 billion in global sales by 2014. With its advanced efficient heating system, the Multi V III is expected to gain significant market share throughout Europe.

The Multi V III boasts three key consumer benefits; energy efficiency, larger capacity and longer piping design. The unit’s energy efficiency, boosted by LG’s unique V-Scroll inverter compressor and HiPORTM (High Pressure Oil Return) technology, delivers a COP (coefficient of performance) level of 4.6, one of the highest in the industry. LG’s new Multi V III can help building owners reduce their operational costs while still providing reliable heat in extremely cold regions.

Another advanced feature of the Multi V III is its continuous heating system, which maintains a pleasant indoor temperature without heat loss from defrosting. In addition, with an increased piping length of 1,000m, 20HP capacity per unit (with a maximum of 80HP with four connected units) and smaller space requirement, the Multi V III is easy and efficient to install and maintain.

“As a company with a strong focus on producing products with energy efficiency, we feel that the Multi V III addresses all the major HVAC requirements of businesses in Europe,” said Hwan-yong Noh, CEO of LG Air Conditioning Company. “With this product, we are in a strong position to work with our European dealers and business partners to make LG the leading provider of HVAC solutions.”

The Multi V III will be available from October in markets including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Availability outside of Europe will be announced at a later date.

