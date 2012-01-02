LG RECOGNIZED FOR ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY IN AIR CONDITIONERS

SEOUL, Jan. 3, 2012 -– LG Electronics (LG) was recently named the Best Product Supplier of the Year at the 2011 Big Project and BGreen Awards in Dubai, the only air conditioner manufacturer to be recognized at the event. One of the most prestigious industry awards, the Big Project and BGreen Awards recognize best practice in corporate responsibility. LG received the honor for the performance of its newest VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) air conditioning system, the Multi V III.

“We are very honored to have received this prestigious award from Big Project and BGreen,” said Hwan-yong Noh, President and CEO of LG Electronics’ Air Conditioning and Energy Solution Company. “We have invested significant resources in making our air conditioner products not only great performers, but also clean and environmentally responsible products. Being recognized by industry leaders for our efforts is very gratifying.”

The Multi V III’s reputation has been enabled in part by LG’s own lifecycle analysis (LCA) program, which pursues reductions in the company’s overall carbon footprint. For such efforts, LG earlier received the Carbon Free Certification from Carbonfund.org for the first time in the HVAC industry. Furthermore, the Multi V III is equipped with LG’s unique Inverter Technology, which enables the air conditioner to deliver a coefficient of performance (COP) level of 4.58, one of the highest COP in the industry. This means that the Multi V III emits less CO2 compared to any other air conditioner available today.

# # #