LG Reveals Latest DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner With Enhanced AI Technologies

SEOUL, Jan. 28, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its newly upgraded residential air conditioner, the DUALCOOL™ AI Air. Leveraging the company’s enhanced AI Core-Tech, the new model delivers exceptional comfort, energy efficiency and air care with unparalleled convenience.

The latest DUALCOOL™ AI Air offers an optimized air conditioning environment customized to each user’s preferences. Powered by the AI DUAL Inverter™, the system detects the ambient temperature of the space and intelligently adjusts temperature, airflow direction and speed accordingly for consistent comfort. The AI Air mode features the Human Detecting Sensor, which precisely tracks the user’s location and learns usage patterns through spatial analysis by the ThinQ app to create the most efficient airflow pathway.1 The function also automatically adjusts the settings to create a comfortable indoor environment, delivering direct airflow for fast cooling or heating and transitioning to Soft Air mode with indirect airflow when the room reaches the ideal temperature.

In addition, the new model features Sleep Timer+, which analyzes user preferences and sleep patterns to provide a relaxing sleep environment. To ensure a restful night, Sleep Timer+ sets the ideal temperature and operates quietly during sleep hours. The DUAL Vane™ system and Soft Air function further improve airflow control for maximized comfort.

The DUALCOOL AI Air also employs an array of energy-saving features, reducing energy consumption with unparalleled convenience. Its AI kW Manager enables users to control electricity use by setting and monitoring usage limits. The Human Detecting Sensor and Window Open Detection allows the air conditioner to swiftly sense changes in the room, activating energy-saving mode when the space is unoccupied or if the temperature suddenly fluctuates.

Moreover, the new DUALCOOL AI Air simplifies clean air management with its All Cleaning mode, which can be activated with a single tap in the ThinQ app. This mode performs a full maintenance cycle, including condensed water generation and Freeze Cleaning™ to remove contaminants from the evaporator, as well as Auto Clean+ which automatically dries the interior of the air conditioner. This cycle is complemented by a multi-step filtration process. For even fresher, cleaner air, users can activate the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++, which can eliminate up to 99.9 percent of adhering bacteria,2 effectively capturing dust, bacteria and debris.

“The LG DUALCOOL AI Air exemplifies our dedication to enhancing indoor temperature control with latest air conditioners,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “We are committed to advancing our state-of-the-art AI technology to shape the future of innovative air conditioning solutions.”

# # #

1 The radar sensor has a range of up to 5 meters, but the effective range may vary depending on the product’s installation and usage environment.

2 Verified by TÜV Rheinland for its ability to remove up to 99.9 percent of adhering bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, in the test room of 30 meters3.