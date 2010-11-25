LG SETS SIGHT ON DEVELOPING GLOBAL LIGHTING SOLUTIONS BUSINESS BY END OF 2011

Official Certifications Foundation for Worldwide Launch of Lighting Business

SEOUL, Nov. 26, 2010 –- LG Electronics (LG) announced today that its LED lighting and Plasma Lighting System (PLS) products have received official certifications from European, Chinese, Japanese and Korean governments for energy efficiency, quality and safety. With these endorsements, LG will initiate a global roll-out of its newest business initiative as a total lighting solution provider.

The competitive advantage of LG’s LED lighting solution is in the company’s core optic technology, heat management and circuit design. As a long-standing market leader in heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), LG will be able to leverage its strengths in price competitiveness, quality service and industry know-how as a total energy solution provider.

“Energy and carbon protection concepts have been widely accepted throughout the world and there is more missions for companies with core technologies and brand recognition,” said Mr. Yonghwan Kim, Vice President of Lighting & Solution Business Team of LG Electronics. “With long-honed expertise in energy efficient technologies, the potential for LG to make a significant contribution is enormous.”

The global solid state LED lighting market is increasing at an average growth rate of more than 30 percent and it is expected to replace conventional lighting by 2015 with a market size of USD 5.1 billion. LG started rolling off its LED production line in Gumi, located in North Gyeongsang Province in South Korea, last September and, the company expects to reach an annual production capacity of approximately 5 million units by 2012.

The Korea Energy Management Corporation (KEMCO), in awarding energy efficiency certification to LG’s 53-watt LED flat lighting, noted its substantial energy saving of up to 70 percent compared to existing fluorescent lamps and its exceptional lifespan of more than 50 thousand hours (equivalent to 10 years if used 12 hours per day). The company’s MR16 LED light, an energy-efficient alternative that offers energy savings of up to 80 percent, was also recognized by KEMCO earlier this year.

Further efficiencies are demonstrated in LG’s unique PLS lights, which adopt technology based on microwave plasma emissions. The Swedish Institute for Testing and Approval of Electrical Equipment, the China Quality Certification Center and Japan Electronical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories granted LG certifications for two of its PLS fittings: PSH07, a 730-watt interior light, and PSF10, 1-kilowatt flood-lighting system.

