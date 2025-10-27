LG, SK Enmove and GRC Sign MOU to Advance Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions for AI Data Centers

SEOUL, Oct. 28, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Enmove (SKEN) and Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) to jointly develop and expand next-generation liquid immersion cooling solutions optimized for artificial intelligence data centers (AIDCs).

Under the agreement, the three companies will collaborate to explore new business opportunities, conduct joint marketing and deliver proof of concept (PoC) demonstrations for integrated solutions and business models in liquid immersion cooling for AIDCs.

SKEN, a leading company in advanced lubricating base oils and premium lubricants, provides next-generation thermal management solutions, including immersion cooling fluids, and is strengthening its global partnerships to foster an immersion cooling ecosystem. In 2022, SKEN became the first company in Korea to develop immersion cooling fluids. Through an equity investment in GRC, SKEN is also leading the way in innovation in the future cooling market, jointly developing data center immersion cooling systems with the company.

GRC, headquartered in Texas, is a global leader in immersion cooling solutions. Since launching its industry-first solution in 2009, GRC has been at the forefront of commercializing immersion cooling technology and expanding the market by partnering with leading global IT companies.

LG will take the lead in integrating data center cooling systems, providing core components such as coolant distribution units (CDUs), facility water units (FWUs) and chillers. SKEN will supply advanced thermal fluids designed for immersion cooling, while GRC will contribute its expertise in immersion tank system design and deployment.

The rapid expansion of the AI industry has created new challenges for data center operators worldwide, who must meet increasing computing demands while improving energy efficiency and complying with stricter sustainability standards.

Liquid immersion cooling, which submerges entire servers in a non-conductive fluid, offers a highly efficient alternative to traditional air- or water-based cooling methods. By transferring heat from the servers through a heat exchanger and circulating it via external cooling systems such as air-cooled chillers, the technology can significantly reduce overall energy consumption.

Compared with conventional cooling systems, liquid immersion cooling can improve power usage effectiveness (PUE) and enable the stable operation of high-density GPU servers. In addition, the technology enhances heat transfer efficiency and helps reduce potential fire risks, enabling safer and more reliable data center environments.

LG plans to expand its liquid cooling PoC at the Pyeongtaek testbed facility by adding an immersion cooling solution, further demonstrating the company’s system performance and integration capabilities. Building on the MOU with SKEN and GRC, LG will also develop an integrated Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) platform, allowing operators to monitor and manage both facility and server systems in real time.

“We expect that these three companies, each with their own immersion cooling technology and market experience, will effectively combine their respective strengths to further enhance our competitiveness in the global data center immersion cooling market,” said Nam Jae-in, Head of Green Growth at SK Enmove. “Based on our innovative solutions and strategic partnership, we will lead the growth and transformation of the cooling market.”

“This collaborative partnership between LG and SK will provide innovative and quantifiable value to AI data center customers,” said Peter Pollin, CEO of GRC. “We will support customers in quickly adopting high-quality cooling solutions and establishing a stable operating environment.”

This partnership marks another milestone in LG’s broader strategy to deliver sustainable and intelligent data center solutions. Recently LG – together with LG Energy Solution and LG CNS – supplied its “One LG Solution” to hyperscale data centers in Indonesia and showcased its cutting-edge integrated AIDC cooling solutions at Data Center World Asia (DCWA) in Singapore.

“Through this strategic partnership with SKEN and GRC, LG aims to accelerate the adoption of liquid immersion cooling and deliver highly efficient and reliable solutions for the AI-driven future,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “We are committed to leading innovation in the data center market with integrated solutions that address both performance and environmental goals.”

