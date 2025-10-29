LG Strengthens Its Position as Number One Air Conditioner Brand in Latin America

SEOUL, Oct. 29, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has reaffirmed its status as Latin America’s number one residential air conditioner (RAC) brand. According to Euromonitor International, a respected data analytics and market research company, LG has been the region’s top-selling air conditioner brand for ten consecutive years (2015 to 2024). The company also continues to lead the Brazilian RAC market with solutions that combine its proprietary Dual Inverter technology, advanced design and now, AI-powered features at competitive prices.

The Latin American RAC sales grew by 30 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year. Within the region, Brazil has shown particularly strong momentum, with annual sales nearly tripling since 2015. With RAC penetration in Brazil currently around 20 percent,1 the country’s market is projected to expand by more than 20 percent from 2024 by 2029.2 LG plans to build on this growth potential to further strengthen its leadership in Latin America.

Earlier this year, LG expanded its lineup of next-generation air conditioning solutions in Latin America with the launch of new AI-equipped RAC products: the DUALCOOL™ AI Air (marketed as DUAL INVERTER™ AI Air in Brazil) and the ARTCOOL™ AI Air. Powered by LG’s advanced AI core technology, these solutions are designed to enhance user comfort by sensing room conditions and automatically adjusting airflow, temperature and fan speed. The latest models also support more efficient energy use with features such as the AI kW Manager and Window Open Detection. In addition, the ARTCOOL™ AI Air was awarded the winner of the Red Dot Design Award and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) while the DUALCOOL™ AI Air received the winning product of the iF Design Award this year.

“Being recognized as the number one RAC brand in Latin America for the past ten years is a testament to the quality of our products and the strong trust we have built with customers throughout the region,” said Jang Seok-hoon, head of the Residential Air Conditioners Business at the LG ES Company. “We will continue to strengthen our position by introducing innovative products tailored to the diverse needs of local consumers.”

1 According to the Brazilian Association of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation and Heating (ABRAVA), only 20 percent of Brazilian households own an air conditioner.

2 Euromonitor International, Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2024–2029.