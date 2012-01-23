LG TARGETS COMMERCIAL AIR CONDITIONING MARKET WITH ENERGY EFFICIENT VRF SYSTEM

SEOUL, Jan. 24, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its Multi V III VRF system, along with a full lineup of commercial air conditioning solutions, at the AHR Expo, the world’s biggest HVAC show, this week in Chicago.

“We are constantly developing and introducing HVAC products that are designed to maximize our customers’ quality of life,” said Hwan-yong Nho, head of LG’s Air Conditioning and Energy Solution Company. “As a key component of the company’s plan to increase its global sales by 10 percent this year, LG will launch a full lineup of HVAC systems in the U.S. market with the Multi V III as our core product.”

With the Multi V III leading the lineup in 2012, LG is confident it will be able to bolster its position in the U.S. market as the premiere HVAC provider.

Among a range of features, the Multi V III stands out foremost for its qualities. Its energy efficiency has been officially recognized by Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) whom regulators heavily rely upon for accurate and unbiased evaluation of HVAC products. Capable of reducing energy consumption by 14 percent, the Multi V III’s IEER rating is an impressive 21.8. The Multi V III has the distinction of being the HVAC industry’s first product to receive the CarbonFree® certification (ARUN072DT3) from Carbonfund.org.

The Multi V III also allows for flexible installation, as it uses longer piping lengths that can be installed horizontally as well as vertically over long distances, reducing the effects of elevation on performance.

Also at this year’s AHR Expo:

■ LG’s Building Management Solution (BMS) for centrally managing a facility’s air conditioning system and energy consumption;

■ Range of air conditioning solutions including full lineup of HVAC systems including Multi V Water, Multi V Mini, Eco V, Hydro Kit, Heat Recovery System and Vertical AHU;

■Lighting solutions from LG featuring various LED products.

LG also announced a partnership with Intertek at this year’s AHR Expo. Through this MOU, LG will develop global products that meet Intertek-certified levels of energy efficiency and safety across various markets.

