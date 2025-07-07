LG to Discuss Establishing the First Tropical-Climate HVAC Test Facility in Saudi Arabia

SEOUL, July 7, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG), King Saud University (KSU), Pusan National University (PNU) and Shaker Group (Shaker) met and discussed the aspects of joint cooperation in the academic and research fields including the establishment of a tropical test site for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions in Saudi Arabia. Working together with Shaker–the Saudi Arabian market leader in HVAC–and its university partners, LG aims to drive the development of innovative temperature control systems for tropical climates.

In 2024, under the auspices of the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research (CAHR), LG opened labs in the United States, Europe and China to create and test cold-climate heat pump technologies. The planned Saudia Arabian laboratory will be the company’s first facility dedicated to accelerating HVAC solutions for regions with tropical climates. Findings from the research conducted at the new lab will be presented to the relevant regional academic societies by KSU and PNU. The results of research projects undertaken at the consortium’s Alaska-based lab were shared at AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida, earlier this year.

At the Saudia Arabian test facility, LG aims to collect valuable “real-world” data by operating and assessing a variety of solutions tailored for tropical conditions. Each participating party will have specific duties to perform. KSU, one of the Middle East’s most renowned universities, will provide a suitable test site environment and, in collaboration with PNU, take responsibility for conducting studies and analyzing data. LG and PNU already have a strong relationship and have been working together in South Korea to research core HVAC technologies, such as high-efficiency heat exchangers. Shaker, a trusted partner to LG for many years, will offer its invaluable support via system installation and device setup monitoring.

Once operational, the new facility will be used to thoroughly examine the performance and reliability of LG’s upcoming HVAC products, including the Multi V–an intelligent variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution designed specifically to handle hot temperatures–and various wall-mounted residential air conditioners. LG is diligently working to develop these HVAC products and aims to complete them in the near future. Additionally, the company plans to utilize the site for testing AI engine features tailored to tropical climates.

“This exciting new collaboration will help LG to further its leadership in HVAC innovations designed for tropical climates,” said Jin Sim-won, head of Advanced R&D Division at the LG ES Company. “The data and insights we gain from the tropical region will help us deliver more efficient, intelligent and reliable solutions tailored to the world’s hotter regions.”

# # #