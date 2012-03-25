LG TO INTRODUCE TO EUROPE TOTAL HVAC AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS WITH SUPERB ENERGY EFFICIENCY

SEOUL, MAR. 26, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) will present a full lineup of commercial air conditioning and energy solutions at the Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2012 — Europe’s premier air conditioning exhibition — in Milan, Italy. LG will highlight its latest system air conditioning solutions, including the highly energy efficient Multi V III Heat Pump VRF system and the new Hydro Kit, customized specifically for European consumers.

The Multi V III series boasts a 4.58 coefficient of performance and a larger capacity per unit with an extended piping length of 1,000m. The Multi V III Heat Recovery System, which is capable of simultaneously heating and cooling different zones with a maximum COP of 7.1, has been honoured as a Class A product and will be separately displayed at the event, “Verso La Classe A 2012”.

Meanwhile, the Hydro Kit, which will be unveiled for the first time at MCE 2012, offers a solution for floor and water heating, as it allows 77 percent savings in energy consumption and 51 percent less emissions compared to conventional boilers. LG will also showcase a range of air conditioning solutions, including the Multi V III Heat Recovery System, the Therma V, the H Inverter and the Prestige Inverter. Highly versatile building management systems will also be on display.

“The innovation that LG is bringing to this industry is unmatched in scope as well as benefits,” said Kam-gyu Lee, Senior Vice President of the System Air Conditioning Business Unit of LG’s Air Conditioning and Energy Solution Company. “We are very confident in our solutions being able to satisfy the needs of European consumers and help improve their quality of life.”

Through its comprehensive and energy efficient HVAC and energy solutions, LG’s AE Company is confident it can significantly increase its sales in Europe as well as achieve USD 10 billion in global sales by 2015.

