LG TO SHOWCASE LATEST EFFICIENT HVAC AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS AT MCE 2014

MILAN, Mar. 18, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will exhibit a full range of heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and energy solutions at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2014. Taking place at the Fiera Milano SpA in Milan, Italy from March 18-21, the exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to see the very latest in commercial and residential climate control technologies and renewable energy products.

Under the unifying theme of Beyond Your Standard, LG will display its Multi V IV, Single and Multi Split series products and ARTCOOL Stylist Inverter V in Pavilion 15,Booth C35 E28at MCE 2014. Through the use of augmented reality, everyday life scenarios and informative presentations, LG will communicate the key features and technologies of its 2014 flagship products to the event’s international audience.

“As one of providers of HVAC and energy solutions, LG is becoming increasingly visible in markets throughout Europe,” said Jae-sung Lee, president of the LG Air Conditioning and Energy Solution Company’s System Air Conditioning Business. “MCE affords us with a fantastic opportunity to show consumers and industry experts alike that when it comes to developing energy efficient and stylish products, it’s hard to beat LG. Our latest solutions deliver incredible benefits in terms of performance, cost-effectiveness and convenience.”

LG’s booth at MCE 2014 features five main sections: Multi V IV Highlight Zone, Multi V and Multi V Solution Zone, Residential Air Conditioning (RAC) and Therma V Zone, Inverter Single and Multi Split Zone and BMS Zone.

The Multi V Highlight Zone will showcase LG’s industry-leading System Air Conditioning (SAC) solution, the Multi V IV. The ground breaking product incorporates advancements in the four key areas of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology — compressor, heat exchanger, refrigerant and oil. The Multi V IV is the very model of power and efficiency thanks to features such as LG’s High Pressure Oil Return (HiPORTM), Active Refrigerant Control, Smart Oil Return and Variable Heat Exchanger Circuit. It comes with a superb 4.78 COP rating and offers a 27 percent improvement in winter time heating capacity compared to the previous model.

LG’s Inverter Single and Multi Split series VRF solutions will also be on display in Milan. Designed specifically for commercial spaces such as offices and retail stores, both series guarantee effective climate control, enhanced durability and seasonal energy efficiency. Moreover, all Single and Multi Split models boast LG’s new Temperature & Pressure Control Sensor, which directly analyzes and adjusts refrigerant pressure and temperature to boost compressor efficiency.

Meanwhile, the elegant ARTCOOL Stylist Inverter V will headline LG’s stellar RAC showcase at MCE. Featuring a bold yet minimalist design, the ARTCOOL Stylist is perfectly in tune with the company’s 2014 tag line Style Your Space. The successor to the original ARTCOOL Gallery launched in 2001, the ARTCOOL Stylist is a unique square wall unit featuring subtle LED lighting and a new 3-way Soft Air flow feature which distributes air evenly to ensure greater comfort in one’s home.

In addition to their stunning good looks, LG’s 2014 RAC models incorporate features designed with European customers in mind. Energy-conserving inverter technology, effective healthcare systems including the Plasmaster Ionizer Plus and convenience-enhancing smart functions such as Active Energy Control and Tag On, present unbeatable value.

“LG understands that when it comes to air conditioners, European customers look for more than just good cooling and heating capabilities,” said Jung-won Oh, president of the LG Air Conditioning and Energy Solution Company’s RAC Business. “In addition to precise temperature control, our latest residential AC solutions deliver a host of functional benefits and significant energy savings. With quiet inverter technology and high quality air purification and sterilization systems, the consumer can enjoy a peaceful and healthier home environment.”

