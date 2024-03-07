LG Unveils Brand-New DUALCOOL Air Conditioner at MCE 2024 in Milan

Comfortable Air Flow

The air conditioner’s Soft Air function, created in response to consumer feedback, lets users enjoy customized cooling and a soothing, indirect breeze. When the function is activated, the lower vane closes so that air is discharged through the front-facing outlet only. Rather than being directed at sitting or standing height, the airflow moves downward from the ceiling for a gentler, more refreshing cooling experience.

Incorporating the innovative DUAL Vane™ system, the LG DUALCOOL air conditioner sends warm or cool air in multiple directions to deliver fast, effective temperature control. Its two independent vanes help extend airflow range to an impressive 22 meters; a 22 percent increase compared to previous models. It also outperforms single-vane solutions by up to 23 percent in cooling and 6 percent in heating.2 Moreover, the new air conditioner prioritizes user comfort with its effective airflow delivery method: channeling air upward and outward from above head-height when cooling, and sending airflow down toward the floor when heating.

The latest DUALCOOL model also employs the company’s Human Detection Sensor™, which detects the distance between the air conditioner and the room’s occupant(s) and changes airflow mode (direct or indirect) accordingly. Users can adjust the sensor’s settings so that, based on their proximity to the indoor unit, the DUALCOOL will produce either direct, indirect or strong airflow.