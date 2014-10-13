LG UNVEILS LATEST HVAC SOLUTIONS AT CHILLVENTA 2014

NUREMBERG, Oct. 14, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will give visitors to Chillventa 2014 their first look the company’s latest residential and commercial HVAC products as well as its renewable energy solutions. A biennial event taking place from October 14–16 at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg in Germany, Chillventa is the premier European tradeshow for refrigeration, air conditioning, ventilation and heat pumps.

The LG booth at Chillventa 2014 will feature five main sections: Multi V IV Zone, Multi V Zone, Therma V and RAC Zone, Inverter Single and Multi Split Zone and the BMS Zone. There will be live demonstrations of the company’s newest technologies including Multi V IV Heat Recovery, Hydro Kit, Therma V and ARTCOOL Stylist Inverter V. All LG products on display at this year’s Chillventa are energy efficient, eco-friendly and offer incredible installation flexibility.

“Already one of the world’s providers of HVAC and energy solutions, LG’s presence is becoming increasingly visible in markets throughout Europe,” said Jae-sung Lee, president of the LG Air Conditioning and Energy Solution Company’s commercial unit. “Chillventa provides us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our excellent HVAC solutions, which are designed to raise the bar for energy efficiency and deliver the results that are so important to LG and our European customers.”

At Chillventa 2014, LG will demonstrate energy efficient heating technologies such as its Multi V IV Heat Recovery of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution, ideal for commercial buildings such as hotels, hospitals and offices. A central component in LG’s lineup, Multi V IV Heat Recovery was designed to allow simultaneous heating and cooling in different building zones. Though capable of running these two very different functions at the same time, this system is able to save energy even when both functions are in use. For example, with the heating and cooling operation rates at 60 and 40 percent respectively, the LG Multi V IV Heat Recovery system achieves an impressively high coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 8.5, resulting in an energy savings of 30 percent over conventional systems.

Multi V IV Heat Recovery can help meet the hot water needs of medium to large sized buildings when combined with LG’s Hydro Kit water heating solution. Working in tandem to reduce energy consumption, this combination can rapidly heat water to a maximum temperature of 80 degrees Celsius. The Multi V IV Heat Recovery solution generates powerful heating airflow and helps the Hydro Kit perform its floor and water heating duties at the same time. In keeping with LG’s green vision, these systems produce a minimal amount of CO2 emissions and lower energy costs by recycling heat from all connected indoor units.

Suited for new or recently renovated houses, LG’s Therma V offers a reliable supply of hot water, effective floor heating and optimum flexibility. The main strength of Therma V is its ability to deliver energy efficiency without sacrificing performance. Weather Dependent Operation Mode automatically adjusts the indoor temperature in response to changes in outside temperature in order to provide comfort and convenience. What’s more, this system’s Silent Mode lowers operational noise at night or whenever a quieter environment is desired.

The elegant ARTCOOL Stylist Inverter V will highlight LG’s advanced residential air conditioning showcase at Chillventa 2014. In addition to their beautiful aesthetics, LG’s 2014 residential models are designed with discerning European consumers in mind. Energy-conserving inverter technology, effective healthcare benefits from technology such as Plasmaster Ionizer Plus and convenience-enhancing smart functions such as Active Energy Control and LG AC Tag On provide customers with value.

