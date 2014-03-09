We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
INTRODUCING LG’S AWARD-WINNING ARTCOOL STYLIST INVERTER V AIR CONDITIONER
Combines Gentle Soft Airflow with Subtle LED Lighting
for a Comfortable and Stylish Home Environment
SEOUL, Mar. 10, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its latest flagship Residential Air Conditioning (RAC) solution, ARTCOOL Stylist Inverter V, a winner of a 2014 iF Design Award. The successor to the original ARTCOOL Gallery launched in 2001, the ARTCOOL Stylist is a unique square wall unit featuring subtle LED lighting and a new 3-way Soft Airflow feature which distributes air evenly to ensure greater comfort. And thanks to the LG’s advanced inverter technology, this premium model provides efficient, near-silent operation as well as energy savings.
“LG ARTCOOL Stylist takes air conditioner design to a whole new dimension,” said Hwan-yong Nho, president of the LG Electronics Air Conditioning and Energy Solution Company. “The ARTCOOL Stylist is sure to impress even the discerning customer with its quiet cooling and heating capabilities, energy efficiency and performance. But the fact that it looks beautiful in any room is its good feature.”
The premium ARTCOOL Stylist sets a high mark for residential air conditioners with its timeless design. The new model effortlessly matches any interior décor — modern, classic or minimalist. Measuring only 121mm deep, LG ARTCOOL Stylist is 25mm slimmer than its predecessor and hangs unobtrusively on any wall. The boldly reimagined unit features a ring of LED lighting that changes colors to indicate cooling or heating status and can also be adjusted to suit any mood or ambience.
LG’s innovative RAC unit emits a soft stream of air in three different directions at the same time. This 3-way Soft Airflow feature distributes air to the sides as well as the floor, providing a pleasant effect that’s soothing and feels more natural than most air conditioners that blow a direct stream of air. What’s more, LG’s advanced inverter technology allows the ARTCOOL Stylist to operate at an incredibly quiet 19dB while consuming less energy than a conventional, non-inverter air conditioner.
For even greater convenience, the ARTCOOL Stylist comes with an equally attractive remote control that features a 3.4-inch touchscreen display in a sleek, rounded design. The advanced controller makes it quick and easy to adjust the settings, including the color and brightness of the LED lighting. The display on the remote also shows useful information such as operating mode, temperature and time.
LG’s ARTCOOL Stylist will be shipping this month to popular retailers across CIS countries, Europe and Africa.
