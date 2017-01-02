INTRODUCING LG’S EXTRAORDINARILY POWERFUL HANDSTICK AND CANISTER CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANERS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2017 – At CES® 2017 in Las Vegas next week, LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling a new generation of CordZero™ premium vacuum cleaners highlighted by the improved CordZero Handstick and CordZero Canister that enable customers to experience a new level of cleaning with LG’s AERO SCIENCE vacuum technology.

LG CordZero Handstick: Powerful Suction and Ergonomic Usability

The new CordZero Handstick delivers high suction power thanks to its Smart Inverter Motor™ that spins 16 times faster than an airplane engine *, enabling the 3D turbo fan to generate powerful airflow. The Smart Inverter Motor, which is backed by a 10-year warranty, guarantees superior performance and durability in a compact size, delivering power directly to the cleaner head via the Power Drive Nozzle™. What’s more, the Axial Turbo Cyclone™ generated by the Smart Inverter Motor forms powerful whirlwinds that captures fine dust more effectively. The vacuum’s advanced five-step filtration system employs a HEPA 13 Filter to eliminate much of the dust that would otherwise go airborne when vacuuming. In addition, two removable Dual PowerPack™ lithium-ion batteries provide extra power to get the job done without having to stop to recharge.

Ergonomically redesigned for 2017, LG CordZero Handstick features a telescoping handle allowing for seamless height adjustment and the ability to reach high ceiling corners. Anti-tangle technology prevents hairs and pet fur from getting caught on the brush. All these features combine with the wall-mounted, self-standing charger to make housework easier.

LG CordZero Canister: Powerful and Effortless Housework

The new CordZero Canister comes with a variety of advanced features designed to offer users a streamlined cleaning experience. The Smart Inverter Motor boosts airflow with the Axial Turbo Cyclone and delivers strong suction with its PowerPack™ 72V lithium-ion battery. Powered by LG’s advanced RoboSense™ 2.0 technology, the vacuum automatically follows the user so no tugging or pulling is ever required. The CordZero Canister’s collision detection system intelligently identifies obstacles and avoids them with its front-mounted sensor. The unit also features Power Drive Nozzle and the US Ergonomics certified Opti-balanced Handle™ designed to increase control and ease of use by reducing pressure in the user’s wrist and elbow. Moreover, the CordZero Canister’s seven-step filtration system utilizes a HEPA 14 Filter to capture ultra-fine dust and allergens that other vacuum cleaners might miss.

“Integrating LG’s advanced vacuum technologies, our new CordZero™ products will completely transform the cleaning experience,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “The new CordZero series showcases our commitment to developing capable home appliances, providing consumers with the convenience they need to live lives.”

* Comparison between a Rolls-Royce RB211 engine on the Boeing 747 rotating at 7,000 RPM and the Smart Inverter Motor spinning at 115,000 RPM.

