Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Announces Autonomous Robot With Disinfecting UV Light For Various B2B Applications

Home Appliance Solution 15/12/2020

Newest Addition to LG’s CLOi Family of Robots Will Help
Hotels, Schools, Offices, Restaurants and Retailers Deliver Peace of Mind

LG Announces Autonomous Robot With Disinfecting UV Light For Various B2B Applications

SEOUL, Dec. 15, 2020 — Combining its core competencies in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles with a deep understanding of customer needs, LG Electronics announced that it is developing an autonomous robot that will use ultraviolet C (UV-C)1 light to disinfect high-touch, high-traffic areas. LG plans to offer the UV robot to hospitality, retail, corporate and education customers in the United States in early 2021.

 

“This autonomous UV robot comes at a time when hygiene is of the highest priority for hotel guests, students and restaurant customers,” said vice president Roh Kyu-chan, head of the robot business division in LG’s Business Solutions Company. “Consumers can have the peace of mind that the LG UV robot will help reduce their exposure to potentially harmful germs.”

 

To be officially unveiled at Digital CES® 2021, LG’s new robot is expected to enable a new standard of hygiene by helping to disinfect high-touch, high-traffic areas. Because of its autonomous design, the robot will be able to move easily around tables, chairs and other furniture, generally irradiating a room’s touchable surfaces in 15 to 30 minutes, disinfecting multiple areas on a single battery charge.2

 

Engineered to be easy to operate, LG’s robot can be integrated into established cleaning routines without requiring extensive staff training or specialists to operate. Staff will be able to monitor progress via remote updates to mobile phones or tablets. Employee exposure to UV rays will be minimized through a built-in safety lock activated by human motion detection sensors,3 pressing of an emergency stop button or via the mobile application.

 

“A higher level of hygiene will be expected by customers in the contactless ecosystem which we are now facing,” Roh said. “LG is committed to leveraging its diverse expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving to develop creative solutions to tackle tomorrow’s challenges.”

 

# # #

 

1 Covers wavelength spectrum between 100-280nm.
2 Actual time based on room size.
3 Motion detection sensors effective up to 5 meters radius.

 

#2020
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Presents LG ClOiD Home Robot To Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Presents LG CLOiD Home Robot to Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026

Learn More