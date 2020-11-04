LG Begins Global Rollout of Breathtaking LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

SEOUL, Nov. 4, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) announced the launch of its revolutionary wearable personal air solution which has captivated the public since its unveiling last month at IFA 2020. Starting this month, LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier will begin rolling out in key regions including Asia and the Middle East, among others.

Embodying the company’s vision to bring greater convenience and health benefits to consumers’ daily lives, the new device joins LG’s growing PuriCare lineup which includes products for the home, solutions for larger commercial spaces as well as portable battery-operated models. The latest addition to the company’s comprehensive air care solution family employs high-performance filters and sensor-controlled fans to ensure clean air and optimal breathing comfort anywhere, any time.

To deliver this new level of personal protection, LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier utilizes two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters found in the company’s residential air purifiers, to prevent up to 99.95 percent of harmful airborne matter such as viruses, bacteria and common allergens from entering the respiratory system.1 This is made possible through DUAL Fans and a patented Respiratory Sensor which allows users to effortlessly breathe pure, filtered air in almost any environment. The sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breathing and automatically adjusts the three-speed DUAL Fans accordingly, speeding up when inhaling and slowing down to reduce resistance when exhaling.

Designed after extensive ergonomic facial analysis to fit snugly on most adult faces, LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier minimizes air leakage around the nose and chin and is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. The built-in rechargeable 820mAh battery delivers up to eight hours of operation at low speed and two hours on the highest setting.2 And because key components such as filters, inner cover, face guard, ear straps and strap extenders are easy to remove or replace, the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is easy to keep hygienically clean.

LG’s advanced personal air solution comes with the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case featuring LG’s UVnano sanitization technology to eliminate 99.99 percent of harmful germs in just 30 minutes using UV-C LED lights. The case can also remove moisture from internal components caused by the wearer’s breath, charge the device from empty to full in just two hours and even send a notification to a smartphone via the LG ThinQ™ app when filters need replacing.

“PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier was developed to address the growing demand worldwide for products that can improve personal hygiene at a time when it’s needed most,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “This groundbreaking device offers a new level of portable protection, making it possible for consumers to comfortably breathe clean air on-the-go so they have one less thing to worry about.”

Key Specifications:

Size: 156 x 110 x 63 mm

Weight: 126g

Filter: H13 HEPA Filter (2 EA)

Battery: Rechargeable 820mAh

Recharge Time: 2 hours

Usage Time: 4 hours (min.) – 8 hours (max.)

Fan: Dual Inverter Motor

Fan Speed: 3 Steps

Sensor: Respiratory Sensor

Connectivity: USB C Type

Color: White

1 Blocks 99.95% of harmful particles with 99.95% elimination rate H13 HEPA filters, removing micro particles such as dust, virus, bacteria and allergen. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for ability to. eliminate 97.3 percent of viruses, 93.5 percent of bacteria in a room size of 8 m3 and 99.1 percent of pollen in a room size of 3 m3 at an ambient temperature of 25±2 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of 50±10 percent. Product specifications may vary depending on regions, and the performance results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

2 Certified by TÜV Rheinland for ability to eliminate 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa based on product usage at a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.