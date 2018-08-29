Lg Centum System™ Refrigerator Raises The Bar on Energy Efficiency at Ifa 2018

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to break new ground again with the unveiling of its new bottom-freezer refrigerator at IFA 2018. The innovative bottom-freezer refrigerator stands out from the competition with market-leading energy efficiency as well as durability and an array of convenience-enhancing features. The refrigerator is also the first in the industry to come with a 20-year warranty for its internal compressor. With Centum System technology inside, it is the natural choice for consumers looking for an advanced efficient refrigerator that will stand the test of time.

These benefits are achieved by integrating several advanced technologies to form dynamic customer-oriented solutions. The refrigerator’s powerhouse is the LG Inverter Linear Compressor which is 32 percent more energy efficient than conventional compressors. * This and a range of other efficient features combine to cut the bottom-freezer refrigerator power consumption and give an energy rating of A+++-40 percent, far superior to the competition. This means that the refrigerator uses 40 percent less power than models with an A+++ energy rating and will make it easier than ever to save on electric bills.

The advanced Inverter Linear Compressor also significantly boosts reliability and durability. † Rigorous product testing found that LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor-equipped Centum System refrigerator was subject to notably less wear and tear from daily use while also producing up to 25 percent less noise. * This same research also placed that the average lifespan of the refrigerator’s core technology at roughly 20 years, far exceeding the competition.

Internally, the new Centum System bottom-freezer refrigerator is also equipped with a range of freshness-enhancing features that put LG’s user-oriented philosophy into practice. Linear Cooling™ keeps temperature fluctuation within ±0.5˚C while Fresh Balancer and Fresh Converter give users simplified control over the humidity and temperature to create ideal conditions for each food type. ‡ In addition, DoorCooling+™ circulates cold air from the top of the machine to ensure uniform temperatures even in hard-to-reach areas like the front door basket. With elegant design cues befitting its advanced internal technology, Centum System bottom-freezer refrigerator boasts stunning matte black and stainless steel finishing. The seamless metal touch display on the front and full metal designed interior complete the design by adding a subtle touch of unique elegance.

“LG has long worked to develop a bottom-freezer refrigerator that set new standards in not just energy savings and durability but also design and the new Centum System bottom-freezer refrigerator represents the culmination of these efforts,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Our premium Centum System bottom-freezer will help cement LG’s long-standing leadership in the global premium refrigerator market.”

Visitors to LG’s IFA booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from August 31 to September 5 will have a chance to see the new bottom-freezer refrigerator and other home innovations for themselves.

# # #

* Compared to refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.



† Testing conducted according to LG’s internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based on laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. Estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.



‡ Average temperature of peak to peak in fresh food compartment. Based on UL test result of temperature fluctuation in time of LGE model B607S according to LG internal test method.