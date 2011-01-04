LG DEBUTS NEW HOME APPLIANCES WITH LATEST SMART FEATURES, CORE TECHNOLOGIES AT CES 2011

LG THINQ™ –- Smarter Solutions for a More Empowered and Convenient Life

Using “Recommend Time” and “Lowest Rate” options, LG’s Smart Grid can program washing machines to do the washing at the most cost-effective times. LG’s ovens also tap into the Smart Grid to offer varying cost options that take into account the duration and electrical cost of the cooking. Similarly, LG’s refrigerators can adjust their functions to save on energy bills at peak times, or ramp up cooling power when energy rates are low.

LG Smart Diagnosis™ notices when anything goes wrong on a home appliance. For minor problems, such as a refrigerator door left open, the appliance alerts the owner on its display panel or, in future models, via a Wi-Fi connection, on the consumer’s smart-phone or tablet PC. Thanks to this Smart Diagnosis™ system, service technicians will know exactly what to fix and when, helping to quickly troubleshoot issues and save time and money.

Thanks to the monitoring and control functions of LG Smart Access, consumers can oversee their household chores regardless of their location. Through smart-phones or tablet PCs, they can see how much longer their food has to cook, or check the temperature and contents of the refrigerator. Consumers will even have the option of instructing their LG robotic vacuum cleaner to clean up or keep watch over the house while they’re out.

LG Smart Adapt lets consumers download the latest options for their appliances, including pre-programmed recipes or washing cycles that best fit their lifestyle. In addition, with its drag and drop icons and voice recognition function, LG Food Management makes it easy to keep track of where everything is in the refrigerator and when it all expires.

LG’s Core Technologies Provide Outstanding Benefits to Consumers