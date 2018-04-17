Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Debuts Signature Kitchen Suite in Europe at Milan Design Week 2018

Home Appliance Solution 17/04/2018

LG Poised to Tap Into Lucrative European Market With Luxury Home Appliance Line

LG Debuts Signature Kitchen Suite in Europe at Milan Design Week 2018

MILAN, Apr. 17, 2018 — On April 17, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its luxury Signature Kitchen Suite for the first time to European consumers at the world’s largest design exhibition during Milano Design Week. To provide differentiated quality kitchen solutions, LG is collaborating with a number of luxury furniture brands that will also feature LG kitchen products in their exhibition space in Milan.

 

 

The Signature Kitchen Suite features all-new products designed to integrateseamlessly with existing kitchens specifically for the European market, including a no handle oven with the control panel on the body and an induction cooktop with a seven-inch LCD panel and black glass. The innovative oven sports advanced capabilities such as both steam and convection cooking for healthy as well as delicious meals, ProHeat™ to uniformly distribute heat throughout the oven, and Speed Clean™ for fast and easy cleaning of splatters and baked-on food residue. All Signature Kitchen Suite appliances boast Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThinQ™ technology, an open platform that can control a wide range of devices in the home using a free Android and iOS app.

 

 

“We are extremely excited to be introducing Signature Kitchen Suite – our platinum brand of home appliances – at Milan Design Week,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “By increasing opportunities for consumers in Europe to directly experience our high-end products, we are confident that we can establish LG as a premium brand in the years to come.”

 

 

The design of Signature Kitchen Suite embodies a spirit of advanced craftsmanship, innovative performance, enhanced usability and premium service. In early April, the line’s Pro Range Oven was recognized as Best of the Best at the Red Dot Design Awards, one of the world’s top three honors in design along with the iF Design Awards and IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards).

 

# # #

 

#2018
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Presents LG ClOiD Home Robot To Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Presents LG CLOiD Home Robot to Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026

Learn More