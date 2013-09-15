Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG DELIVERS OVER ONE MILLION DOOR-IN-DOOR™ REFRIGERATORS WORLDWIDE

Home Appliance Solution 16/09/2013

LG’s Innovative Double Layered Refrigerator Increases Convenience,

 

Saves Electricity

LG DELIVERS OVER ONE MILLION DOOR-IN-DOOR™ REFRIGERATORS WORLDWIDE

SEOUL,Sep. 16, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that it has sold over one million Door-in-Door™ refrigerators worldwide since its introduction in 2010, a significant achievement in the home appliance industry. The company’s innovative double layered Door-in-Door™ feature enhances consumer convenience, providing quick access to frequently used items while also helping to prevent cold air from escaping the main refrigerator compartment.

 

“Today’s busy consumers need appliances that help to make their lives easier and more convenient,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of LG’s Home Appliance Company. “With a strong commitment to excellence and technological innovation, we will continue to bring home appliances to market that enrich people’s lives.”

LG’s Door-in-Door™ offers 65-liters of usable space, equivalent to an additional small single-door refrigerator[1]. In LG’s side-by-side refrigerator models, the Door-in-Door™ feature not only gives users easy access, but also helps reduce cold air loss by 46 percent[2], contributing to lower electricity bills. The Door-in-Door™ provides a smart organization system that gives each member of the family their own storage space. The sealed compartment also provides flexibility with easily adjustable shelving and Moving Baskets.

 

LG Door-in-Door™ refrigerators are available in over 50 countries all over the world. The innovative Door-in-Door™ feature can be found in LG’s top-freezer, bottom-freezer, French-door and side-by-side refrigerator models.

 

                                                           

[1] LG internal lab tests based on refrigerator model R-T873FBHGL.

 

[2] Based on Intertek testing according to internal test methods measuring percentage reduction in the exchange rate of air when opening the Door-in-Door™ compared to the fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.

 

 

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Presents LG ClOiD Home Robot To Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Presents LG CLOiD Home Robot to Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026

Learn More