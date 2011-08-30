LG DEMONSTRATES SMARTER, MORE CONVENIENT, MORE ENERGY-EFFICIENT LIFESTYLE AT IFA 2011

LG’s Smart Appliances, Led by World’s First Smart Eco Door Refrigerator,

Bring Cutting-Edge Smart Innovations to European Customers

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2011 –- At IFA 2011, LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its wide range of smart home appliances for the first time in Europe. With its smart refrigerator, smart washing machine, smart oven and smart robotic vacuum cleaner, LG is demonstrating how it can bring enhanced savings and convenience to customers’ daily lives.

LG’s smart appliances are underpinned by the company’s four Core Technologies -– the Linear Compressor, Inverter Direct Drive™, Lightwave technology and KOMPRESSOR™ technology –- and its Smart ThinQ™ technology, comprising Smart Manager, Smart Diagnosis™, Smart Access, Smart Adapt and Smart Grid. These unique technologies combine in LG’s products to deliver outstanding performance with extra efficiency in energy, effort and time.

The energy-efficient smart refrigerator comes with the ingenious Smart Manager, which displays the location, expiration dates, quantity, and nutritional information of foods inside the fridge. With Smart Manager, customers can efficiently keep track of the fridge contents, or check, via their smartphones, what’s in the refrigerator while they are grocery shopping. The fridge recommends tasty dishes that can be made using ingredients left over in the fridge, and is even equipped with entertainment functions such as news updates, music and social media services.

At IFA, LG’s smart refrigerator includes the world’s first door-in-door system, known as the Smart Eco Door. The smaller door attached to the fridge door provides easier access to frequently sought-after items in the refrigerator, thereby helping reduce electricity usage.

“For LG, IFA 2011 will be all about saving energy and offering greater convenience,” said Young-ha Lee, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “LG’s signature Core Technologies combine with LG’s appliances to provide outstanding results, greater convenience and energy efficiency. The Smart ThinQTM technology simplifies the process of operating and managing appliances, fixing problems, and above all, controlling the appliances the way the customer wants.”

LG will also be showcasing its smart appliances’ Smart Diagnosis™ function, which helps customers quickly and efficiently troubleshoot mechanical issues over the phone as well as through a smartphone application, thereby limiting costly, inconvenient service calls and in-home visits. In addition, the Smart Access feature adds even greater convenience by letting customers control their appliances remotely via their smartphones. For example, customers can turn their smart robotic vacuum cleaners on and off, and also monitor the machine while they are away from home, saving time on cleaning chores. Smart Adapt lets customers download new, advanced programs and software updates for their appliances. Customers of LG smart washing machines, for instance, can download new customized wash cycles such as Super Rinse or Baby Sanitize. Smart Adapt provides customers with all the benefits of LG’s newest technological developments without having to buy a new product. In this way, customers can keep their appliances completely up-to-date throughout the machine’s lifetime.

In addition to the smart appliances, LG will be demonstrating its energy-efficient A+++ rated bottom-freezer, the first 385-litre capacity bottom-freezer to receive such a high energy rating.

Equipped with LG’s 6 Motion Direct Drive and TrueSteam™ technologies, the 12kg front load washing machine combines the largest capacity of a washer in a standard size with a 20 percent increase in energy efficiency compared to the usual A+++ washing machine. The washing machine is also highly durable.

Also on show, LG’s revolutionary vacuum cleaner offers thorough and effortless cleaning with smart sensors, in which the vacuum automatically follows the user when vacuuming. The award-winning Lightwave Convection Oven uses a world’s-first Charcoal Lighting Heater™, a purely natural element, that cooks gourmet dishes naturally, healthy and easily. The LG Styler is a new concept clothing manager caring for clothes fresher by reducing everyday wrinkles and unpleasant odours, while also sterilizing them with steam. Finally, LG’s stylish, harmonious built-in appliances — the culmination of the four Core Technologies — will also be on display.

# # #