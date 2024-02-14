Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Earns AI Management System Certification, Continues to Drive Responsible Innovation

Home Appliance Solution 15/02/2024

Company Has Established a Comprehensive, Ethically-Responsible
Management System for Its AI-Enabled Home Appliances

Logo of LG Electronics

SEOUL, Feb. 15, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has recently achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the AI Management System (AIMS) certification (ISO/IEC 42001) from the Korean Standards Association (KSA).1 This certification demonstrates LG’s commitment to prioritizing data security and embracing responsible AI management practices throughout the entire lifecycle of its AI-powered home appliances.

 

ISO/IEC 42001, a globally recognized standard established jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), sets out the essential requirements for governing and managing AI technologies.2 AIMS certification validates that a company has not only implemented but also maintains and continuously improves an AI Management System, demonstrating a responsible and ethical approach to developing and utilizing AI-based solutions.

 

The stringent assessment criteria of ISO/IEC 42001 cover various aspects, including AI policy formulation, risk assessment, risk management, ethical compliance, regulatory responsiveness and transparency in AI management processes.

 

The acquisition of AIMS certification acknowledges LG’s ongoing and systematic efforts to ensure rigorous control over potential issues related to its AI products and services, including security, fairness, transparency and accountability. Through this certification, LG aims to enhance customer trust and strengthen its competitiveness.

 

Last year, LG distinguished itself as the first home appliance manufacturer to receive Deep Learning AI Verification, awarded by the independent safety science company UL for its washing machine and dryer. Additionally, LG obtained AI Safety Certification from the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) for the AI functionalities integrated into the LG WashTower.3

 

LG actively leverages data- and AI-based research and development initiatives to realize the vision of the ‘Zero Labor Home,’ offering users a refreshingly convenient and relaxing smart home experience facilitated by LG’s advanced, AI-driven home appliances and services.

 

“This certification shows that we have established a comprehensive AI management system and are committed to providing our customers with safe, responsible AI-based solutions for a better life,” said Lyu Jae-chul, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

 

 

# # #

 

1 The AI Management System certification (ISO/IEC 42001) from the Korean Standards Association is confined to the products produced in LG Smart Park 1, 2 in Changwon, South Korea.
2 www.iso.org/artificial-intelligence/ai-management-systems
3 The AI Safety Certification from the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology is applied to WashTower model W17NT.

#2024
