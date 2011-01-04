LG ELECTRONICS DEBUTS NEW FOUR-DOOR FRENCH-DOOR REFRIGERATOR WITH UNPARALLELED ORGANIZATION AND MOST REFRIGERATOR SPACE AVAILABLE

A long-time leader in French-door refrigeration, LG continues to innovate and provide added convenience for consumers. LG’s Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System makes way for additional door bin space – allowing for the most usable shelf space available in the industry, while the new “Converta™ Drawer” offers the unique ability to convert the top freezer drawer into a refrigerator drawer when extra refrigerator space is needed. Together with energy-saving innovations like linear compressor technology, LG is delivering “Something Better” to the most important kitchen appliance.

“When you consider that a refrigerator is the kitchen appliance consumers will use more than any other, LG wanted to make sure this new model performs as great as it looks,” said Peter Reiner, senior vice president, marketing, LG Electronics USA. “Our new four-door refrigerator more than delivers on both, offering new levels of innovation and convenience that help enhance consumers’ every day lives.”