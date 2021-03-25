Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG HVAC Technology Earns International Certifications for Indoor Air Quality

Home Appliance Solution 25/03/2021

Cassette-type Ceiling Air-Handling System Helps Create

Healthier and Safer Indoor Environments

An office with Dual Vane Cassette emitting fresh, cool air from the ceiling

SEOUL, Mar. 25, 2021 — Commercial air conditioning technology from LG Electronics has garnered a number of certifications from trusted international organizations for its contributions to indoor air quality. Certifications from Intertek, TÜV Rheinland and UL awarded to LG DUAL Vane Cassette system are confirmation of the effectiveness of LG HVAC solutions in reducing indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure.

 

The LG DUAL Vane Cassette is the world’s first HVAC solution to earn UL’s GREENGUARD Gold mark for low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. LG DUAL Vane Cassette was also recognized by Intertek for reducing the presence of harmful particles in indoor air.1

 

Its outstanding air purification capabilities are possible thanks to LG Plasmaster Ionizer+ technology which emits over 3 million ion clusters to attract and carry away allergens and bacteria. For these reasons alone, LG DUAL Vane Cassette is the ideal option for use in schools and healthcare facilities where air quality is of utmost priority.

 

Another recognition comes courtesy of TÜV Rheinland which certified LG’s 5-step air purification system for effectively removing ultrafine dust, allergen and harmful bacteria from the air.2 What’s more, LG DUAL Vane Cassette’s air-cleansing and allergen-removing capabilities are also certified by the British Allergy Foundation.

 

LG’s DUAL Vane Cassette is an effective and versatile system air conditioning product featuring two vanes that help to deliver strong airflow and wide, even coverage. With six different modes, users can tailor airflow direction and strength to any space or to suit their own individual preferences.

 

“These trusted certifications attest to the importance LG places on prioritizing its customers’ well-being,” said James Lee, executive vice president and head of LG’s Air Solution Business. “HVAC plays a central role in making indoor environments comfortable and safer for their occupants and LG will continue to deliver solutions that meet stringent international standards for healthy operation and effective performance.”

 

# # #

Certified by Intertek for removing more than 99.9 percent of bacteria including Escherichia coli KCCM 11234, Staphylococcus aureus KCCM 40050 and Pseudomonas aeruginosa KCCM 11321.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland for removing 99.9 percent of ultrafine dust measuring 50 nanometers in up to 35 minutes and 99.9 percent of ultrafine dust measuring 100 nanometers in up to 41 minutes. Also certified for reducing up to 99.9 percent of Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes and up to 99.4 percent of Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes. Tests conducted in chamber of 60 meters3.

