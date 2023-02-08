LG Launches Energy Efficient Multi V i With Cutting-Edge AI Engine

SEOUL, Feb. 8, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of the new Multi V™ i, a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution equipped with the company’s highly evolved AI engine, in key global markets starting from Europe. Suitable for mid- to high-rise buildings, such as offices, schools, shopping malls, apartment buildings and hotels, the energy efficient Multi V i comes with a range of differentiated, smart features that help reduce energy consumption and deliver a more comfortable indoor environment – and a quieter outdoor environment – all-year-round.

AI Smart Care

The Multi V i’s sophisticated AI engine enables AI Smart Care, which leverages spatial and situational learning to optimize operation such as adjusting cooling or heating power according to several variables, including the number of people in the room, humidity levels as well as indoor and outside ambient temperature. This enables the product to improve energy savings by up to 24.7 percent.1 Meanwhile, AI Indoor Space Care helps maintain a steady temperature and reduce energy consumption by automatically turning on indoor units in occupied areas and turning them off in unoccupied areas.

AI Energy Management

Another efficiency-focused feature, AI Energy Management allows users to set energy consumption targets, which can help to lower the overall power usage of the Multi V i.

Noise Target Control

The Multi V i also helps to enhance the comfort of those living in neighboring buildings or houses. Users can set an operational noise limit (from 50 to 70 decibels2) in advance to ensure that the sound produced by the outdoor unit does not exceed the level of volume they’ve specified.

Weather Information Interlocking Control

Providing smart performance and convenience, the Weather Information Interlocking Control feature of LG’s VRF solution automatically selects custom operation modes – including Automatic Pre-heating and Automatic Snow Removal – based on the weather conditions.3 Automatic Pre-heating allows users to enjoy a warm indoor environment even on the coldest days of the year by automatically heating the room in advance, while Automatic Snow Removal prevents snow from accumulating and freezing on the outdoor unit.

Powerful Performance

Boasting powerful, dependable performance even in extreme weather conditions, the Multi V i has surpassed its predecessor, the Multi V 5, to become the most energy efficient LG VRF solution yet.4 The unit’s newly designed biomimetic fan and an enhanced air-flow path combine to reduce fan-motor power consumption,5 resulting in improved energy savings. LG’s outstanding, new model can provide fresh, comfortable indoor air in any season, working at full cooling capacity up to 43 degrees Celsius,6 and full heating capacity in temperatures as low as negative 10 degrees Celsius.7

AI Smart Up

The Multi V i’s AI engine powers a variety of smart features, such as Auto Tuning and Remote Upgrade, which help to improve convenience and the overall user experience. The Auto Tuning system automatically tunes the compressor and motor during initial installation or when they need replacing, allowing for faster and easier setup and servicing. Meanwhile, with the Remote Upgrade system, LG’s VRF solution can be automatically updated to the latest software version without an on-site service visit. Furthermore, the Multi V i offers AI Smart Diagnosis, which provides automated system analysis and easy-to-read status reports to help reduce service times and boost reliability.

“Boasting our outstanding AI engine, the new Multi V i offers enhanced energy-savings, a more pleasant indoor environment and exceptional convenience,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to deliver complete air solutions leveraging its cutting-edge AI and industry-leading HVAC technologies.”

