LG Leverages Appliance Know-How to Develop First Indoor Vegetable Cultivator

SEOUL, Dec. 26, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil an indoor gardening appliance at CES® 2020, its first foray into the booming indoor gardening movement. The revolutionary built-in column-type LG indoor gardening appliance employs advanced light, temperature and water control, convenient all-in-one seed packages and a growth-monitoring app to help users cultivate nutrient-rich and flavorful greens inside their own homes.

LG’s indoor gardening appliance lets even the complete novice experience the fun and joy of having a green thumb. Designed for the millions of consumers worldwide who want the peace of mind knowing exactly what’s in their food and where it comes from, the innovative indoor gardening appliance cultivate crisp, fresh herbs and vegetables all year-round, perfect for urban dwellers or anyone interested in pursuing a healthier, greener lifestyle.

Utilizing flexible modules, the appliance replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day. LED lights, forced air circulation and wick-based water management allow seeds to transform quickly into ingredients for delicious recipes and dishes. The advanced gardening system is capable of holding up to 24 all-in-one seed packages, enough for a family of four to enjoy the healthful benefits and culinary delights of a wide range of home-grown edibles.*

LG’s leadership and know-how in appliance technologies is apparent in the indoor gardening cultivator. A key component of the automated gardening solution is LG’s non-circulating water supply technology, which evenly distributes the exact amount of water that plant packages require. This core technology prevents algae growth and inhibits unpleasant odors for a clean and hygienic environment where safe, natural herbs and leaf vegetables can grow. A companion smartphone app helps users manage and monitor their plants, offering useful guidance at each step along the way to ensure a successful harvest every time. The all-in-one seed packages containing seeds, peat moss and fertilizer, is designed for immediate planting. Initial packages will include 20 different varieties including romaine and other types of lettuce, arugula, chicory and basil.

“With more and more consumers these days living vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, it was important for us to contribute to this trend,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Our first indoor gardening solution represents a new paradigm for LG in home appliances, offering a way for consumers to eat well while providing the joy of growing their own food, consistent with LG’s overall goal of making life better.”

LG's first home gardening cultivator will be on display during CES 2020 from January 7-10.

