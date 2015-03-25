LG NO. 1 BRAND IN GLOBAL WASHING MACHINE MARKET FOR SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SEOUL, Mar. 26, 2015 — For the seventh consecutive year, LG Electronics (LG) was named the number one washing machine brand worldwide in 2014, accounting for 12.4 percent of all washing machines sold.1 In front-load washing machines, LG was again the top brand globally in 2014 for the sixth consecutive year with14.7 percent market share1 and number one in the highly competitive U.S. market for the eighth straight year.

The success of LG washers can be attributed to a number of innovative advances in washer technology. For example, the Direct Drive motor, attached directly to the washer’s drum, which increases performance and durability. LG’s 6 Motion technology has a touch as delicate as handwashing, helping to reduce wrinkles and damage to clothes. Another important innovation has been the TurboWash™ technology, which uses high pressure water particles that dramatically reduce washing time.

LG’s front-load washing machines have been recognized all over the world for their outstanding reliability and durability by leading consumer magazines from Spain (OCU-Compra Maestra), Italy (Altroconsumo) and Australia (Choice). A leading U.S. consumer magazine rated LG’s front-loaders as most reliable for six consecutive years through 2014. Germany’s Association for Electrical, Electronic and Information Technologies (VDE) and other consumer organizations have also recognized LG’s front-loaders for their durability.2

This year, LG plans to continue its leadership in home laundry with innovative products such as the world’s first front-load washing machine with TWIN Wash™. This revolutionary design enables two separate loads to be washed simultaneously. With a space-efficient “mini washer” in the pedestal, overall cycle times are reduced with fewer loads required.

“LG has been able to dominate the global market through constant development of innovative washing machine technology and design, especially our 6 Motion Direct Drive motor and TurboWash™ technologies,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Innovative features, reliable performance and outstanding design continue to be key selling points for LG premium appliances, and customers seem to agree.”

1According to results from market research and analysis companies, GfK, Stevenson, CAMA, AHAM, NPD etc.

2Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker

