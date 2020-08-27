LG REVOLUTIONIZES PERSONAL CLEAN AIR WITH PURICARE™ WEARABLE AIR PURIFIER

SEOUL, Aug. 27, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) will give new meaning to clean, personal air with the introduction PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020. As a global leader in clean air solutions, LG has long been associated with healthy, hygienic life and this reputation has resulted in the creation of an entire new category of wearable air purifier technology to deliver a new level of portable protection. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be available starting in the fourth quarter in select markets.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products.

Employing LG’s latest advancements in air purification, high-performance replaceable filters enable PuriCare Wearable to supply fresh, clean air indoor and out. With its Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, LG’s wearable air purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless.

Ergonomically designed based on extensive facial shape analysis, LG PuriCare Wearable fits snugly on the user’s face to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin. The design also makes it possible to wear the unit comfortably for hours on end. The efficient and lightweight 820mAh battery offers up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high.*

What’s more, LG’s innovative personal air solution comes with a case that helps maintain hygiene between uses. Equipped with UV-LED lights that kills harmful germs, the one-of-a-kind case can even charge the mask and sends a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app (Android/iOS) when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance. And because every component of LG PuriCare Wearable – from the filters to the ear straps – is replaceable and recyclable, it’s an environmentally responsible solution as well.

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measureable value.”

For IFA 2020, LG will present a virtual exhibition throughout the month of September featuring its latest innovations including LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. Visit http://Exhibition.LG.com for more information.

* Based on product usage at a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.