LG ROLLS OUT PREMIUM SMART APPLIANCES THAT “CHAT”

SEOUL, May 7, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) announced the launch of its premium smart appliances with revolutionary HomeChat™ messaging service in South Korea. HomeChat™ employs Natural Language Processing (NLP) and LINE, the popular mobile messenger app with over 300 million users, to let homeowners communicate, control, monitor and share content with LG’s latest smart appliances. Introducing a whole new level of convenience, the company’s premium smart appliance lineup includes a camera-equipped refrigerator, a washing machine that allows users to start and download washing cycles remotely via HomeChat™ and a Lightwave oven that supports NFC and Wi-Fi for convenient control from any location.

LG HomeChat™ incorporates the popular LINE application to allow users to receive recommendations and control settings when away from home. With an intuitive interface, HomeChat™ makes communicating with LG’s smart refrigerator, washing machine or oven much like chatting with a close friend. For extra convenience, the Quick Button feature enables fast and easy access to each appliance’s commonly used functions. HomeChat™ also gives users the choice of three different modes: Vacation, Away and Return-home. LG’s new service even brings an element of fun to appliances, offering a selection of over 40 unique LINE stickers to add an enjoyable, personal component to conversations.

“Today’s intelligent home appliances offer a variety of useful functions but many consumers still find setting them up a complicated process.” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “Not only does LG HomeChat help simplify and enhance our products, they also deliver a unique user experience, adding even more value to our customers’ lives.”

LG Smart Refrigerator

LG’s advanced smart refrigerator incorporates several breakthrough innovations, such as the Smart View feature. Using the industry’s first built-in internal refrigerator camera positioned at the top of the main compartment, users can monitor exactly what’s inside their refrigerator on their smartphones or tablets. The wide angle camera can show content not only in the upper shelves, but also food items on the bottom-most shelf. The built-in camera detects the opening and closing of the refrigerator, capturing images of the food items stored inside when last opened. Using HomeChat™, users can immediately see exactly what they need to buy when they’re at the grocery store or supermarket.

And LG’s Smart Manager feature transforms the refrigerator into a complete food management system. Using the built-in LCD panel or LG Smart Refrigerator smartphone app, users can check the content of their refrigerator without opening the door. The Smart Manager’s Freshness Tracker makes it possible to input a wide range of foods and beverages to keep track of expiration dates. Smart Manager can also recommend meal options based on the ingredients stored in the refrigerator.

LG’s unique Health Manager can make recipe recommendations as well as daily and weekly meal plans based on the user’s personal profile. Age, sex, weight and height information are used to determine body mass index (BMI), which is then used to create an appropriate, personalized meal plan.



LG Smart Washing Machine

With HomeChat™, consumers can remotely control and monitor their LG smart washing machine from outside the home. By texting start washing cycle when they head for home, LG’s smart washing machine will ensure that the laundry is completed by the time they get home. And by texting what are you doing? users can receive real time updates on the washer’s progress. LG’s smart washing machine is equipped with an intuitive smart touch display that makes it easy to select or download appropriate wash cycles via a Wi-Fi connection.

LG SmartLightwaveOven

With HomeChat™ and Recipe Search, homeowners can converse with their smart LG oven to recommend recipes for specific dishes. Select Return-home using HomeChat™ and the smart oven will ask, what dish would you like to make today? and open the Recipe Search window. When ready to cook, the oven will set the oven’s temperature and cooking time for the particular dish. Users can receive alerts on their smartphones when new recipes are available, encouraging family members to try new and interesting dishes.

After its successful launch in Korea, LG plans to introduce the HomeChat™-compatible smart refrigerator, washing machine and oven in other markets including the United States.

