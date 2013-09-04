LG SHOWCASES LATEST BIG CAPACITY WASHING MACHINES AND NEW ECO-HYBRID PRODUCTS AT IFA 2013

BERLIN, Sep. 5, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its new range of 12kg big capacity washing machines and its new Eco-Hybrid washer-dryers and dryers at IFA 2013. The washing machines boast LG’s proprietary 6 Motion Direct Drive and TrueSteam™ technologies, ensuring powerful and hygienic washing performance. LG’s 12kg big capacity washing machines are 40 percent more energy efficient than other LG A+++ washing machines. Moreover, LG’s new washer-dryers equipped with innovative Eco-Hybrid technology offer a new Air-drying system in addition to normal drying modes. Each finely tuned setting has been optimized to achieve energy efficiency with water or time saving.

“LG’s highly acclaimed washing machines provide both strong and delicate performance for consumer benefits,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “They can wash larger loads while using less energy and water, which is what consumers have been asking for. What’s more, our new Eco-Hybrid washer-dryers allow homeowners to better manage electricity and water consumption for lower utility bills and less environmental impact. There are absolutely no compromises.”

LG’s advanced 6 Motion Direct Drive motor uses a combination of six different motions to deliver customized washes for various types of clothes with fewer wrinkles and less damage. In addition, thanks to the Inverter Direct Drive motor, LG washers perform quietly and reliably. LG backs the durability and reliability of its Inverter Direct Drive motor with a 10-year warranty while VDE [1] , Germany’s scientific and technical association, evaluated and certified that the Inverter Direct Drive had a lifespan of 22 years.

LG’s front–load washing machine also incorporates the unique TrueSteam™ technology, which includes the Steam Refresh function. Instead of water, steam is used to remove wrinkles and odors from clothes in just 20 minutes, leaving deep clean results. Moreover, LG’s TrueSteam™ technology helps to remove allergens, mites and even residual detergent, all of which have been linked to respiratory and skin allergies. In recognition of these features, LG’s steam washer has been certified by the British Allergy Foundation.

Eco-Hybrid Washer-Dryer

LG’s Eco-Hybrid washer-dryers provide users with both Air-drying and normal drying modes, whereas most washing machines only offer one or the other. Each of these convenient and efficient options delivers A-grade energy savings. Compared with LG conventional drying modes, LG’s powerful Air-drying setting can save users nearly 7,000liters of water per year. [2]

At 24-inch standard size, LG’s Eco-Hybrid washer-dryer boasts the world’s first 12kg washing capacity and 8kg drying capacity, effectively reducing a household’s washing frequency by approximately 91 washes per year. [3] Moreover, LG’s innovative new Dual Ball Balancer and Damping System help to maintain load balance and reduce noise created by internal vibrations.

Eco-Hybrid Dryer

LG’s Eco-Hybrid dryer features an Eco mode and a Speed mode, letting the owner choose between optimal energy and time savings. Using sophisticated heat pump technology, Eco mode achieves A++ energy efficiency. Speed mode also provides energy efficiency, with an A grade while taking 30 percent less time [4] to complete a cycle. An ideal solution for delicate items, LG’s Eco-Hybrid dryers can dry clothes even at low temperatures, reducing fabric damage and shrinkage.

These advanced dryers are also equipped with LG’s unique Auto Cleaning System, which cleans the dryer’s condenser up to seven times per cycle. Built to stand up to repeated usage, this durable system optimizes energy efficiency as well as drying performance. Moreover, any build-up of lint in the condenser over time is also reduced.



Key Specifications:

Big Capacity Washing Machine

– Big Capacity(12kg) Energy Efficiency (A+++-40%) – 6 Motion Direct Drive – Inverter Direct Drive



– (Less noise andvibration, 10-Year MotorWarranty, 22-Year VDE Certification)

– TrueSteam™

– Smart Diagnosis™

Eco-Hybrid Washer-Dryer

– Eco-Hybrid Technology

– Energy Efficient (A Energy)

– Biggest Capacity (12kg Washing, 8kg Drying)

– 6 Motion Direct Drive

– TrueSteam™

– New Damping System

– Dual Ball Balancer

– Smart Diagnosis™

– Touch LCD Panel

Eco-Hybrid Dryer

– Eco-Hybrid Technology

– Energy Efficient (A++)

– Biggest Capacity (9kg)

– Low Temperature Drying

– Sensor Dry

– Filter Sensor™

– Auto Cleaning System

– TrueSteam™

– Smart Diagnosis™

– Touch LCD Panel

[1] Verband der Elektrotechnik Elektronik Informationstechnik.

[2] Based on an average of 220 drying cycles per year, using 40.2L of water (LG conventional models).

[3] Based on a 7kg capacity washing machine performing 220 washes per year.

[4] Compared to LG energy A-rated 9kg dryer on ECO mode (LG lab tested).

# # #