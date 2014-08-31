LG SHOWCASES LATEST RANGE OF ENERGY EFFICIENT REFRIGERATORS AT IFA 2014

SEOUL, Sep. 1, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its newest lineup of energy efficient refrigerators at IFA 2014 in Berlin, Germany featuring a range of models offering excellent energy savings and convenience designed specifically with high European standards in mind. LG’s evolutionary refrigerators help keep food fresher longer while making food storage and organization easier and more convenient.

Superb Energy Savings with LG’s Revolutionary Inverter Linear Compressor

With an incredible Total No Frost energy grade rating of A+++ -20%, LG’s bottom-freezer refrigerators are industry leaders in efficiency. This can be attributed to its advanced Inverter Linear Compressor, which employs a straight piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive, resulting in less internal friction, higher reliability, greater durability with less noise. In tests conducted by VDE, LG refrigerators featuring Inverter Linear Compressor technology proved to be approximately 32 percent more energy efficient1 than those equipped with conventional reciprocating compressors, contributing significantly to lower electricity bills. VDE also noted that LG’s refrigerator was up to 25 percent quieter2 compared to another refrigerator powered by a reciprocating compressor. And thanks to its strong durability, LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor comes with 10-year warranty.

Innovative Door-in-Door™ for Quick & Easy Access with Less Cold Air Loss

LG’s convenient Door-in-Door™ design makes it easier to reach frequently consumed food and beverages in the refrigerator while reducing the amount of cold air that escapes from the main refrigerator compartment by up to 41 percent3, keeping food fresher longer. LG’s adjustable Moving Basket combines with a handy drawer section to enable custom configurations. Each member of the family can easily adjust the height of the different interior compartments according to their own needs. This proven Door-in-Door™ feature has been adopted by all of LG’s global refrigerators, including side-by-side, multi-door and top freezer.

Smarter Storage in a Bigger Space for Maximum Flexibility

A thinner insulation wall enables LG’s new four-door refrigerator to boast a cavernous internal capacity. The central partition typically found in two door refrigerators has also been eliminated, allowing the refrigerator to create even more usable food and beverage storage space. What’s more, the convenience enhancing Smart Storage System features space management technology that improves storage separation and also helps owners organize the contents of their refrigerator in more creative ways.

Total No Frost with Intelligent Air Management for Fresher Food

Whereas most conventional internal-airflow systems disperse cool air inconsistently, LG’s advanced Total No Frost technology, featured in all LG refrigerators, offers even cooling throughout the interior. Thanks to the Multi Air Flow system, cool air is circulated through multiple vents, ensuring efficient cooling at an even temperature throughout. And LG’s unique Pure N Fresh air filtration system employs a powerful fan to remove odors while at the same time introducing purified air through fresh air flow channels, ensuring that food stays fresh longer.

Smart Technology and Convenience Enhancing Features

LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ feature, offered in some LG models, allowing call center representatives to quickly diagnose any problems in the refrigerator without having to make a house call. The lattice-type box cover of the Moist Balance Crisper™ improves moisture retention, helping to boost the longevity of vegetables and fruits. Located in the main refrigerator compartment, the convenient Fresh 0 Zone is an ideal place to store meats and fish, as users can access these oft-used items immediately without having to freeze and thaw them.

LG’s new contour glass bottom-freezer refrigerator (model GBB930KRQZT) is a 2014 Red Dot Design Award winner that pairs refined aesthetics with thoughtfully designed features. The contour glass exterior of this unique and premium model offers a combination of luxurious modern style and impressive performance.

“European consumers rank energy efficiency as the top factor when choosing home appliances,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “LG’s latest refrigerators have been engineered with this fact in mind. Each model employs an array of cutting-edge technologies that reduce one’s carbon footprint while enhancing performance and user convenience.”

Visitors to IFA are encouraged to come see LG’s lineup of stylish and energy efficient refrigerators for themselves at LG’s booth in Hall 11.2 of Messe Berlin.

Key Specifications:

High Energy Efficiency Bottom-Freezer (model GBB530VMCQE)

￭ Inverter Linear Compressor

￭ Energy Grade A+++ -20%

￭ Total No Frost

￭ Multi Air Flow

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ Fresh 0 Zone

￭ Moist Balance Crisper™

￭ Folding Shelf

￭ Wine Rack

￭ Zero Clearance

￭ Easy Open Handle

￭ 10-year Warranty (on Inverter Linear Compressor)

Premium Multi-Door (model GMJ916NSHV)

￭ Inverter Linear Compressor

￭ Door-in-Door™

￭ Smart Storage System

￭ Total No Frost

￭ Multi Air Flow

￭ Pure N Fresh

￭ Folding Shelf

￭ Auto Ice and Water Dispenser

￭ 10-year Warranty (on Inverter Linear Compressor)

Contour Glass Bottom-Freezer (model GBB930KRQZT)

￭ Inverter Linear Compressor

￭ Energy Grade A++

￭ Total No Frost

￭ Multi Air Flow

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ Opti Temp Zone

￭ Moist Balance Crisper™

￭ Folding Shelf

￭ Chrome Wine Rack

￭ Crystal Deco Easy Handle with LED

￭ 10-year Warranty (on Inverter Linear Compressor)

1 Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing

comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

2 Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing

comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

3 Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC and LFX3194ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.

