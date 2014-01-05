LG SHOWCASES MEGA CAPACITY FRONT AND TOP LOADER WASHER-DRYERS WITH TURBOWASH™ AT CES 2014

SEOUL, Jan. 5, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling its latest front loading and top loading washer-dryer pairs at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The comprehensive range of convenience-enhancing products also includes the 29-inch front loader washer with TurboWash™ (model WM8000HVA) which was named an Honoree in this year’s CES Innovation Awards for its high-efficiency washing performance.

In addition to the WM8000HVA, LG will be showcasing 29-inch front loading washer-dryers with NFC technology and the 27-inch front loader washer-dryer models featuring proprietary Heat Pump technology. Visitors to CES 2014 will also see the 27-inch top loading washer-dryer pairs with TurboWash™ and smart washer-dryer units that work with LG’s HomeChat™ natural language technology.

“LG is dedicated to designing the efficient technologies possible in an effort to protect our planet and offer greater value to customers,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “As the number one selling front loading washing machine brand in the United States for six consecutive years, LG will continue to put consumers and the environment first.” [1]

LG’s smart washer-dryer pair (models WT6001HVA and DLGX6002V) will be on display in the Smart Home Zone. With HomeChat, a new natural language messaging innovation for LG smart products, users can start a load of laundry, monitor the status of their washer,download new cycles and receive push alerts via smartphone or LG Smart TV.

LG’s Front Loading Washer

Highlighting LG’s ongoing efforts, the company’s 29-inch front loading washing machine earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2013 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient rating. LG’s WM8000HVA is also very efficient when it comes to water usage [2]

The Allergiene™ Cycle harnesses the power of steam to gently remove allergens from clothing. Ideal for delicate fabrics, Allergiene™ is certified effective by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

Boasting a huge capacity of 5.2 cu.ft., washing king-sized comforters and full sets of bedding in a single load is no challenge. Without compromising cleaning performance, the company’s revolutionary TurboWash™ technology, can save 20 minutes per load by combining the spin and rinse cycles. Moreover, LG Steam technology removes the toughest dirt, odors and wrinkles while Smart Diagnosis™ helps users quickly and efficiently troubleshoots almost any issues before they become bigger problems.

Like all of LG’s industry leading washing machines, the 29-inch front loader is built around 6 Motion™ technology. The company’s innovative system uses a combination of six different motions to deliver customized washes for a wide variety of clothing. The Inverter Direct Drive motor comes with a 10-year warranty and has been certified by VDE of Germany for its ability to perform effectively for 22 years.

LG’s Large Capacity Front loading Washer and Dryer

The latest 29-inch dryer from LG (models WM4070HVA and DLHX4072V) is offered with LG’s energy-efficient Heat Pump drying technology. The Heat Pump system helps to reduce energy wastage by cleverly recycling heat generated during the drying process. Meanwhile, the moisture inside the dryer is utilized by the Auto Clean System to clean the condenser. Filter Checkers and the Pocket Filter capture dirt particles separated from clothing to further increase drying efficiency.

Models WM8500HVA and DLGX8501V, another set of 29-inch washer-dryers, offer large capacities and the convenience of near field communication, or NFC, tagging. This wireless technology allows users to download specialized washing cycles to their smartphones to be uploaded to the appliances with a single tap of the phone to the washer. The front loading washer and dryer employ LG’s TurboWash™, Steam and 6 Motion™ technologies. They also feature Allergiene™ Cycle, Smart Diagnosis™ and the Inverter Direct Drive motor with a 10-year warranty.

Mega Capacity Top Loading Washer and Dryer

At this year’s CES, LG will also showcase its mega capacity 27-inch top loader washer-dryer (models WT5680HVA and DLGX5681VE, WT1701CV and DLGY1702VE). Available in 5.2 cu.ft. and a 5.0 cu.ft. capacities, the new machines incorporate a new horizontal damping system that allow them to accommodate more laundry than similarly-sized models. The new pairs are the first top loading washer-dryers to incorporate LG’s time-saving TurboWash™ technology.

The dryers in LG’s latest top loading duos are equipped with the LG EasyLoad, a two-way door system offering users a hamper-style door or a swing-door. This unique setup lets users load and unload. What’s more, LG’s 5.0 cu.ft. pair has front mounted controls, making it possible to select and set wash cycles without having to reach over the machine. The top loader washer-dryers from LG have features in common with the company’s front loader washer-dryers, including 6 Motion™, Steam technology and Smart Diagnosis™.

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2014 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10 will have the opportunity to see LG’s latest washer-dryers for themselves.

Key Specifications:

Front Loading Washer 29-Inch

Model WM8000HVA

– 5.2 cu.ft. Mega capacity

-TurboWash™ Technology

-Steam Technology

– AAFA Certified Allergiene™Cycle

-ENERGY STAR®Most Efficient 2013

-6 Motion™Technology

– Inverter Direct Drive Motor w/10-year warranty

-Smart Diagnosis™

Front Loading Washer Dryer Pair 29-Inch

Models WM8500HVA, DLGX8501V

Washer

– 5.2 cu.ft. Mega capacity

– TurboWash™ Technology

– NFC Technology

– 3.9-inch LCD Display

– Steam Technology

– AAFA Certified Allergiene™Cycle

– ENERGY STAR®Most Efficient 2013

– 6 Motion™Technology

– Inverter Direct Drive Motor w/10-year warranty

– Smart Diagnosis™

Dryer

– 9.0 cu.ft. Mega capacity

– TrueSteam™Technology

– NFC Technology

– 3.9” LCD Display

– Smart Diagnosis™

Front loading Washer Dryer Pair 27-Inch

Models WM4070HVA, DLHX4072V

Washer

– 4.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large capacity

– TurboWash™ Technology

– Steam Technology

– AAFA Certified Allergiene™Cycle

– ENERGY STAR®Most Efficient 2013

– 6 Motion™Technology

– Inverter Direct Drive Motor w/10-year warranty

– Smart Diagnosis™

Dryer

– 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large capacity

– TrueSteam™Technology

– Heat Pump Technology

– Energy Efficient Option

– Time Efficient Option

– Smart Diagnosis™

Top Loading Washer Dryer Pair 27-Inch

Models WT5680HVA, DLGX5681VE

Washer

– 5.2 cu.ft. Mega capacity

– TurboWash™ Technology

– Steam Technology

– AAFA Certified Allergiene™Cycle

– Horizontal Damping System

– 6 Motion™Technology

– Inverter Direct Drive Motor w/10-year warranty

– Smart Diagnosis™

Dryer

– 7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large capacity

– TrueSteam™Technology

– LG EasyLoad (2 Way Open Door)

Top Loading Washer Dryer Pair 27-Inch

Models WT1701CV, DLGY1702VE

Washer

– 5.0 cu.ft. Mega capacity

– TurboWash™ Technology

– Steam Technology

– Horizontal Damping System

– 6 Motion™Technology

– Inverter Direct Drive Motor w/10-year warranty

– Smart Diagnosis™

Dryer

– 7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large capacity

– TrueSteam™Technology

– LG EasyLoad (2 Way Open Door)

Smart Washer-Dryer Pair 29-Inch

Models WT6001HVA, DLGX6002V

Washer

– 4.7 cu.ft. Ultra Large capacity

– 7-inch Color TFT Touchscreen

– Steam Technology

– AAFA Certified Allergiene™Cycle

– 6 Motion™Technology

– Inverter Direct Drive Motor w/10-year warranty

Dryer

– 7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large capacity

– 7-inch Color TFT Touchscreen

– TrueSteam™Technology

– Steam Sanitary™Cycle

[1] Based on the data from The Stevenson Company, 2013 Third Quarter

[2] Water Footprint Inventory certification from Underwriters Laboratories

