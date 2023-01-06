LG Showcases Seamless Smart Home Experience With Home Connectivity Alliance at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG), a board member of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), will showcase a seamless smart home experience at CES 2023. Along with other HCA member companies, LG will demonstrate the interoperability enabled under the new HCA Specification 1.0, whereby smart home solutions from different brands work together seamlessly to deliver true connected convenience in the home.

Inside HCA’s booth at CES, LG will be exhibiting its latest smart home appliances – including the refrigerator with MoodUP™, WashTower™ laundry solution, ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner and PuriCare™ AeroTower™ – together with those from other alliance members. Visitors will be able to see the realization of HCA’s “Any app to any device” vision, which presents users with the ability to manage each brand’s products via each brand’s smart control app, such as LG’s intuitive ThinQ™ app. This new level of interoperability is currently supported by HCA member companies including LG.

Utilizing existing industry standards to define Cloud-to-Cloud (C2C) interoperability guidelines, the new HCA Specification 1.0 has been established to ensure that home appliances, TVs and HVAC systems can interoperate seamlessly with one another, irrespective of brand. In addition to newly-launched models, consumers can continue using the smart home appliances and HVAC solutions that they already own and are covered by HCA Specification 1.0, without having to install any major firmware updates.

Furthermore, HCA Specification 1.0 will help member companies to make the smart home more sustainable in the future, leveraging data collected from across alliance members’ appliances to gain usage insight and improve energy management.

“As a member of HCA, LG is contributing to the realization of a safe, secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Through collaboration and open innovation, we will continue to provide consumers with solutions for a smarter, more convenient way of living.”

Visitors to HCA’s booth (#52739, Smart Home Hall, The Venetian Expo) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas can experience the interoperability of HCA member companies’ latest smart home solutions.

# # #