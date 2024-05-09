Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Strengthens Advanced Materials Business With Launch of Antimicrobial Glass Powder

Home Appliance Solution 10/05/2024

Company Launches an Innovative New Material PuroTec to Bolster Growth
and Global Presence in B2B Sector

A photo of LG’s booth showcasing PuroTecTM at Chinaplas 2024

SEOUL, May 10, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is accelerating the growth of its advanced materials business with the launch of LG PuroTecTM, a cutting-edge antimicrobial glass powder. Designed to safeguard product hygiene and suitable for diverse applications, this innovative material leverages the company’s proprietary glass composition design technology and thorough understanding of real-life home appliance usage environments.

 

PuroTec, a portmanteau of the words PureProtect and Technology, possesses anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that prevent microorganism contamination and associated odors. LG’s glass powder can be incorporated into various materials, including plastics, paint and rubber. Additionally, the company’s antimicrobial glass powder provides chemical and thermal stability, as well as durability and resistance to discoloration.

 

LG first began developing antimicrobial glass powder in 1996, and now holds an impressive 219 patents related to the production and application of glass powder. The company manufactures its antimicrobial glass powder at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea, which has an annual production capacity of 4,500 tons. This year, the company is expanding sales of its antimicrobial glass powder to major markets in Asia, such as China, Vietnam and India, and is anticipating a year-on-year increase in sales of over 700 percent.

 

Moving forward, LG aims to significantly ramp up its advanced material business, utilizing international exhibitions to introduce PuroTec to potential global customers. PuroTec was recently honored at Chinaplas, Asia’s largest plastic and rubber industry exhibition, held in Shanghai, China (April 23-26), where it was awarded ‘Innovation of the Year’s status. This month, LG plans to unveil PuroTec at the National Plastics Exposition (NPE), considered one of the world’s top-three plastic industry events, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, USA, from May 6-10.

 

“We are dedicated to building up our advanced materials business, and are confident that it will drive new growth for our B2B business,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to invest in research and development to further enhance the efficacy and quality of its glass powder materials, and to uncover new cases for its application in the home appliance category and beyond.”

 

###

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Presents LG ClOiD Home Robot To Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Presents LG CLOiD Home Robot to Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026

Learn More