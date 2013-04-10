LG TARGETS EUROPE WITH SMART, ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME APPLIANCES AT 2013 LG INNOFEST

SEOUL, Apr. 11, 2013 ㅡ LG showcased an impressive range of localized, energy efficient home appliances at the 2013 LG Innovative Festival (InnoFest), held in Berlin from April 10 to 11. The successful event was attended by approximately 300 of LG’s business partners and other stakeholders from all across Europe.

LG’s latest home appliances, including its Eco-Hybrid washer-dryer and energy grade A+++ refrigerators, boast a number of innovative features and cutting-edge technologies. By strengthening its lineup of premium and mid-end appliances tailor-made for each market, LG aims to reinforce its strong global position and become the number one home appliance brand in the world by 2015.

“When purchasing home appliances, European consumers rank energy efficiency, convenience and innovative designs very highly,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance Company. “We know these are high priorities because we are always listening to our customers and carefully monitoring industry trends in order to better meet the needs of today’s consumers.”

LG sees consumer insights as a key factor in LG’s ability to differentiate itself from the competition. As a component of this endeavor, LG operates refrigerator consumer lifestyle labs in Germany and Spain, as well as a washing machine research lab (also in Germany) and a design lab in London. Each specialized facility enables LG to develop products that are capable of meeting the real-world needs of today’s busy consumers. Furthermore, production sites such as LG’s factory in Poland produce appliances which are specifically designed and built to meet the needs of the region.

“LG is simultaneously strengthening its premium brand image while reinforcing its mid-range home appliances for the European market. This two-track strategy is aimed at further strengthening our position in the European market,” added Mr. Jo.

On display at this year’s LG InnoFest in Berlin were the company’s new Eco-Hybrid washer-dryers — 12 kg washing and 8 kg drying — and 9 kg freestanding dryers. With water and energy consumption prices on the rise, the new washer-dryers from LG are highly suited to European consumers looking for ways to save both water and energy through their home appliances. Conventional washer-dryers normally utilize water during the drying cycle. LG’s new washer-dryers, on the other hand, deliver incredible A-grade energy efficiency through a convenient Air-drying mode that complements the conventional drying mode. This saves the consumer up to 6,900 liters of water per year. [1] What’s more, LG’s Eco-Hybrid dryers feature an Eco mode and a Speed mode with the former using approximately 50 percent less energy than conventional dryers [2] while the latter is 30 percent quicker. [3]

The new washer-dryers are equipped with LG’s proprietary 6 Motion Direct Drive, offering consumers better washing performance and enhanced fabric care. By using a combination of different motor movements to deliver customized washing for various types of clothes, the 6 Motion Direct Drive enables fewer wrinkles and less damage to fabrics.

Along with energy saving washers and dryers, LG also offers the industry’s first A+++ energy rated bottom-freezer refrigerator and double layered Door-in-Door system. LG’s refrigerators provide customers with enhanced energy savings as well as the most convenient food storage and access options. LG offers further value to European consumers with exceptional products such as the Charcoal Lighting Heater™ oven, the HOM-BOT SQUARE robotic vacuum cleaner, and TrueSteam™ equipped dishwashers.

By showcasing a variety of differentiated appliances that feature premium technologies and innovative designs at competitive prices, LG is providing consumers with a wider varietyof choices. LG is introducing its unique appliances and technologies through its Smart Campaign in Europe and also expanding partnerships with local distributors. Together, these factors will help the company strengthen its position on the continent.

[1] In Air-drying mode based on average of 220 drying cycles per year using 40.2L of water (in conventional models).

[2] Compared to an A-rated 9kg dryer based on IEC standards (LG lab tested).

[3] Compared to an A-rated LG 9kg dryer on ECO mode (LG lab tested).

