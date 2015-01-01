LG TO INTRODUCE SECOND-GEN LG STYLER CLOTHING CARE SYSTEM AT CES 2015

SEOUL, Jan. 2, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) will introduce an updated, advanced version of its one-of-a-kind clothing management system — LG Styler — at the 2015 International CES®. The new compact, more affordable LG Styler is designed to refresh clothes without detergents, providing an ideal solution for hard-to-maintain clothes such as suits, coats and sweaters.

Equipped with a range of features not found on any washing machine, LG’s latest Styler refreshes clothes just as quickly and conveniently as before. The Styler’s Odor Removal feature uses steam to help remove unpleasant odors left behind by smoke, food and sweat. Users can choose between two different aroma sheets that provide refreshing, subtle scents.The Quick Refresh function keeps clothes looking, feeling and smelling fresh, while Moving Hanger Action gently shakes the clothes after they have been steamed to remove all wrinkles. The new LG Styler also features a built-in heat pump which generates warm air and maintains it at a low temperature to keep clothing from shrinking or being damaged while drying.

The LG Styler provides not only clothes refreshing but also effective sterilization with TrueSteam™, LG’s hot steam spray technology offered in many of LG’s popular washing machines. With a simple touch of a button, hot steam is employed to eliminate 99.9 percent of the germs and bacteria that reside deep inside clothes and soft toys.1 Respected product testing organizations, including the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) and the Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI), have tested and verified the effectiveness of LG Styler’s steam sterilization feature. And tests carried out by Intertek revealed that the LG Styler eliminates approximately 92 percent of Perchloroethylene — the main chemical used in dry cleaning and a possible carcinogen — during a full 90-minute sterilization cycle.2

One of the important innovations added to the new model is the Easy Pants Crease Care feature. Conveniently positioned on the door section, it efficiently removes creases formed at the back of knees from daily wear while maintaining perfect pleats up front. Trousers will look and feel almost as good as the day they were purchased.

Smart Diagnosis™ and NFC Tag On are featured in the new LG Styler. Smart Diagnosis™ alerts the user via their smartphone when the unit needs maintenance or repair and with NFC, users can download specialized cycles to their smartphones to be uploaded to their Styler with one tap of the smartphone.

Compared to the original Styler, the cabinet’s overall size has been reduced by 30 percent and the rounded edge, modern glass door and tasteful aluminum handle are intended to enhance and seamlessly integrate with virtually any interior décor. The LG Styler’s controls are displayed on a front touch panel and illuminated by soft, gentle lighting. The Styler operates quietly at only 40dB so it can be left running while you sleep.

“The busier our lives become, the more difficult it is to take proper care of our wardrobe,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Professional cleaning services are not only costly, they can harm your clothes over the long term. The LG Styler helps consumers take greater control over their wardrobe and is a great alternative to such services and keeps coats, sweaters, blouses and other delicate articles of clothing.”

Key Specifications:

￭ Capacity Clothing Refresher (4 pieces total)

￭ Easy Pants Crease Care

￭ Heat Pump Technology

￭ Sanitary Cycle (Intertek-certified)

￭ Gently Dry for Delicate Clothing

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ NFC

———————————————————–

1 BAF tested baby clothes, soft toys, blankets and wool for house dust mites. KATRI tested three shirts for Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli.

2 By comparison, only 62 percent of Perchloroethylene will dissipate naturally over a period of 8 hours.

# # #