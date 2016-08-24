LG TO SHOWCASE FULL LINEUP OF TOTAL CLOTHING CARE SOLUTIONS AT IFA 2016

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its latest innovations in clothing care technology at IFA 2016. Featured among the lineup will be an all new TWINWash™ washing machine along with the efficient and durable Centum System™ washer, LG SIGNATURE washer-dryer and the LG Styler.

LG’s redesigned 12kg capacity TWINWash is aesthetically related to the ultra-premium LG SIGNATURE washing machine. The roomy main washer handles the bulk of the laundry, while the TWINWash Mini can be set to run a different, smaller wash cycle. The ergonomic and elegant unit features a full touch LED display embedded in the glass door and sleek black tempered glass on the exterior which repels fingerprints and corrosion.

For consumers who put a premium on energy-efficiency and durability, LG’s Centum System lineup of washers, dryers and washer-dryer combinations is a great solution. Both the washer and the dryer offer energy efficiency ratings of A+++ -60% and A+++ -10%, respectively. With a new damping system consisting of shock and vibration absorbers, the Centum System washer’s noise level in spin mode is a very low 67dB1. The low vibration Inverter Direct Drive motor at the heart of Centum washing machines is backed by an industry leading 20-year warranty.

The LG SIGNATURE washer-dryer employs the first inverter heat pump technology in the industry to achieve energy efficiency of A-50% without impacting cleaning performance. And with the SmartThinQ Wi-Fi Control app, LG SIGNATURE washer-dryer owners can get updates on the completion or progress of wash cycles via their smartphones.

The second generation LG Styler with LG TrueSteam™ technology sanitizes clothes, removes wrinkles and unpleasant odors with ease, leaving clothes smelling fresh. Another convenient feature, Moving Hanger, gently shakes clothes to further eliminate wrinkles during the steam cycle. And with Easy Pants Crease Care, your slacks will always look like they came straight from the dry cleaner.

“The living solutions we’ll be bringing to IFA this year takes personal clothing care to the next level, from washing to drying and even sanitizing,” said Simon Jeon, senior vice president of the washing machine division at LG Home Apliance & Air Solution Company. “This is the kind of innovative approach that has propelled LG to the head of the global home appliance industry.”

Visitors to the LG booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin during IFA 2016 will have a chance to experience the new clothing care products firsthand.

1 Tested by LG lab in accordance with IEC standards. Based on a 12kg load of laundry on Cotton Large cycle spinning at 1400RPM.

