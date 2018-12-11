LG TO UNVEIL CAPSULE-BASED CRAFT BEER SYSTEM AT CES 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 11, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) will debut a capsule-based craft beer making machine, LG HomeBrew, at CES 2019. A winner of a 2019 CES Innovation Award, the state-of-the-art device makes the brewing process incredibly easy thanks to its single-use capsules, optimized fermentation algorithm and convenient self-cleaning feature, the ideal product for anyone seeking the satisfaction of creating their own cold, tasty beer.

LG’s unique capsule-based system brings revolutionary simplicity to the art of brewing with one-touch activation. With a set of single-use capsules – which contain malt, yeast, hop oil and flavoring – and the press of a button, users can relax as LG HomeBrew automates the whole procedure from fermentation, carbonation and aging to serving and cleaning. A free companion app (for Android and iOS devices) lets users check HomeBrew’s status at any time, anywhere.

HomeBrew not only offers an incredibly simple way to make craft beer, it also enhances the quality of beer it makes. An optimized fermentation algorithm intelligently controls the fermenting process with precise temperature and pressure control for guaranteed brewing success. The clever capsule system also removes all the cleaning-related frustrations associated with traditional home-brewing methods. It automatically sanitizes using nothing more than hot water, ensuring everything is hygienically clean for the next batch.

Designed with discerning beer lovers in mind, HomeBrew allows for the in-home production of various popular styles insuring excellent results with every batch. Five distinctive, richly-flavored beers are sure to impress: hoppy American IPA, golden American Pale Ale, full-bodied English Stout, zesty Belgian-style Witbier and dry Czech Pilsner. It can produce up to five liters of premium quality beer in approximately two weeks depending on the beer type.

“LG HomeBrew is the culmination of years of home appliance and water purification technologies that we have developed over the decades,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Homebrewing has grown at an explosive pace but there are still many beer lovers who haven’t taken the jump because of the barrier to entry and these are the consumers we think will be attracted to LG HomeBrew.”

Visitors to CES 2019 from January 8-11 will be able to experience LG’s s revolutionary HomeBrew at booth #11100 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

# # #