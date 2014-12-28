LG TO UNVEIL FIRST MEGA-CAPACITY REFRIGERATOR WITH DOUBLE DOOR-IN-DOOR AT CES 2015

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced plans to introduce its first double Door-in-DoorTM Mega-Capacity refrigerator (Model LPXS34886C) in 2015. The award-winning “door-in-door” concept pioneered by LG is among the highlights of cutting-edge refrigerator innovations to be unveiled at the 2015 International CES® in Las Vegas next week.

This new model, which is expected to be ENERGY STAR® certified, has two independent Door-in-DoorTM compartments, giving you the ultimate in convenience — better organization and easy access — while maximizing conservation of cold air. The right Door-in-DoorTM is accessible from the outside with a simple push of a button and can also be accessed from the inside, making it easy to load with often-used items like snacks, drinks, lunches and more. The left Door-in-DoorTM provides additional easy access storage space via a trigger on the bottom of the door. By utilizing LG’s innovative Door-in-DoorTM feature without opening the entire refrigerator, cold air loss is reduced by up to 47 percent to help keep food fresh longer.1

Expertly crafted, the refrigerator also features contour processed, tempered glass that has been applied over curved glass. Black patterned finishing provides a stylish design that is both aesthetically pleasing and leaves the outside fingerprint and smudge resistant. The refrigerator is also equipped with EasyLift™ Bins which allows users to adjust the height of the internal compartments to accommodate large or odd-shaped bottles.

“Our Door-in-Door™ has been without a doubt one of the popular design features we’ve ever introduced,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With the introduction of the new Mega-Capacity Door-in-Door™, we’ve taken this popular feature and created an even better refrigerator. With this model, organizing food takes on a whole new level of satisfaction.”

The LG Mega-Capacity Door-in-Door™refrigerator also offers Smart Diagnosis™ which allows call center representatives to quickly diagnose problems over the phone. LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ smartphone app2 even allows homeowners to record and analyze signals from the refrigerator for immediate advice on repair options.

Key specifications include:

￭ 34 cubic feet of space

￭ Double Door-in-Door™

￭ Smart Cooling Plus™

￭ Fresh Air Filter

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ Contour Glass Finish

￭ Premium LED Interior Lighting

￭ EasyLift™ Bins

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2015 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) can personally experience LG’s newest home appliances for themselves.

—————————————————————-

1 Percent reduction in exchange rate of air between opening the door-in-door compared to one French Door for 10 seconds. Results based on testing of comparable model with same LG® Door-in-Door™ design. Results may vary by models and the duration of time the door remains open.

2 Available only on Android smartphones.

# # #