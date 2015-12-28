LG TO UNVEIL NEW DISHWASHER LOADED WITH LATEST FEATURES AT CES 2016

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2015 — At CES 2016, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its most advanced dishwasher ever, model LDT8786ST, featuring TrueSteam and MultiMotion to clean dishes more thoroughly while making annoying water spots a thing of the past.

LG’s proprietary TrueSteam technology blasts dishes with a high-temperature cloud of steam to help provide superior washing results and fewer water spots. TrueSteam is designed to practically melt away even tough food residue such as burnt cheese, dried egg yolk and bacon grease. And lipstick on glassware and stubborn fingerprints are no match for the power of gentle steam.

Another feature found on the LDT8786ST, MultiMotion, uses an innovative wash arm to deliver more powerful, quicker, wash cycles. This robotic cleaning arm combines a circular sweeping action with powerful bi-directional spin to shoot water in every direction for sparkling clean dishes regardless of shape or location. MultiMotion also saves time, completing a full cycle in only 59 minutes.

Driven by LG’s powerful Inverter Direct Drive Motor, the LDT8786ST provides users with the cleaning power they demand, backed by a 10-year warranty. The Inverter Direct Drive Motor offers a unique Dual Zone option which adjusts the water spray intensity on each rack, allowing fragile glassware to be washed gently in the upper rack while heavily soiled pots and pans receive a more powerful wash in the lower rack in the same cycle.

LG’s newest dishwasher is also equipped with LG’s EasyRack™ Plus, which can be configured in a number of ways, providing customers with incredible flexibility. EasyRack Plus maximizes usable space and accommodates large and oddly shaped bowls, pans and other items. All three tiers are designed specifically for different types of tableware: the lower rack for plates, bowls, pots and pans; the upper rack for cups and wineglasses; the third rack for utensils and kitchen tools. With a single touch, the height of the upper rack can be easily adjusted to make room for larger utensils such as spatulas, whisks and salad tongs.

Smart functions allow customers to download customized cycles from the LG website and to notify users when the LDT8786ST needs to be cleaned. The dishwasher also comes equipped with Smart Diagnosis™ so customer service representatives can quickly troubleshoot mechanical issues remotely, reducing costly, time consuming home visits.

In addition to traditional stainless steel, LG’s new dishwasher will also be available in black which gives any kitchen a sleek and modern look. The micro LED display disappears completely from view when the dishwasher is off, complimenting the dishwasher’s minimalistic appearance.

“We have gone to great lengths to develop a dishwasher that gives customers the peace of mind they expect from LG appliances,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With the LDT8786ST, homeowners can feel confident entrusting LG with their tableware.”

LG’s new LDT8786ST dishwasher will be among those on display at LG’s booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Central Hall #8204 from Jan. 6-9 during CES 2016.

