LG Unveils AI-Driven, Energy-Efficient Laundry Solutions at IFA 2025

SEOUL, Aug. 21, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to showcase a comprehensive suite of advanced AI-powered laundry solutions with maximized energy efficiency at IFA 2025. The new lineup meets a growing demand for sustainable appliances in the European market, with energy-efficient laundry products that accommodate a variety of lifestyles and living spaces.

At the center of the lineup is the LG HeatPump WasherDryer – also known as LG WashCombo – which integrates the essential benefits of LG’s washer and dryer in an all-in-one unit. First introduced in Europe as part of LG’s premium SIGNATURE lineup, the original model earned the highest efficiency rating of Energy Class A for its full washing-to-drying cycle. The new HeatPump WasherDryer upholds this benchmark, once again delivering Energy Class A performance across the entire cycle. Equipped with cutting-edge DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ technology and low-GWP refrigerants such as R290, the WasherDryer delivers exceptional energy efficiency while meeting Europe’s strict standards. Its built-under design with large load capacity optimizes space utilization for European households, while advanced AI algorithms provide tailored fabric care. With this highly efficient lineup, LG aims to reinforce its leadership in Europe’s energy-conscious washer-dryer all-in-one market.

Grounded in its sustainability efforts, LG’s new washers feature the Microplastic Care Cycle, which reduces up to 60 percent* of microplastics released from synthetic fibers during washing. In addition, advanced AI motion control enhances energy efficiency to the industry’s highest level. Leveraging AI Core-Tech driven by LG’s innovative AI DD™ technology, the washers’ AI Wash™ function detects weight to select the optimal wash pattern – minimizing damage to delicate fabrics while consuming less energy.

LG’s new dryer models also achieve industry-leading Energy Class A efficiency. Powered by the AI Dual Inverter™ technology, the AI Dry™ feature intelligently detects the weight, fabric type and humidity of the load, to adjust the drying speed, particularly for soft fabrics and reduce energy consumption.

Recognizing that many European customers prefer installing appliances themselves, LG provides self-installation checkup features through the LG ThinQ service. Moreover, the newly introduced Comfort Kit for the new 24-inch European laundry lineup enhances usability and accessibility for all households.

With this expanded portfolio of heat pump laundry solutions, LG continues to grow its presence in Europe by addressing local needs and preferences. Intuitive displays, streamlined controls and automatic cycle optimization simplify everyday laundry tasks, while stylish designs – including the 24-inch WashTower European model available in multiple colors – seamlessly integrate into modern interiors.

“Drawing on extensive customer insights and advanced AI, LG has gained a deep understanding of Europeans’ unique lifestyles and laundry habits,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “This enables us to deliver solutions tailored to local needs, further strengthening our leadership in Europe across the global home appliance market.”

* Tested by Intertek in July 2023, comparing the Microplastic Care Cycle and the Mixed Fabric Cycle of model F4Y7EYPBW by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter when washing a 3-kilogram of load (100 percent polyester training jacket). Results may vary depending on clothing and the usage environment.