LG Unveils Energy Efficient Heating Solutions Designed to Meet Diverse Customer Needs at ISH 2023

SEOUL, March 14, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing the new Therma V™ R290 Monobloc and Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6 kilowatt (kW) air source heat pumps (ASHP) at ISH 2023, the world’s leading trade fair for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The new Therma V R290 Monobloc employs R290 refrigerant, which has an exceptionally low-Global Warming Potential (GWP), while the energy- and space-efficient Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6kW models are an excellent fit for smaller spaces and newly-constructed homes.

A future-ready HVAC solution, LG’s Therma V R290 Monobloc adopts R290 refrigerant, which comes with a GWP of just three, to preemptively respond to refrigerant regulations that will come into force across Europe in 2025.1

The company’s new ASHP also boasts a subtle design that enables it to effortlessly blend in with a wide variety of home and building exteriors. The inner workings of the system are hidden behind an elegant black grill that gives the appearance of undulating waves, while the top, bottom and sides of the unit are completed in a sophisticated grey tone that matches well with most colors.

Additionally, the new Therma V R290 Monobloc offers easy management with convenient remote service. Software updates and installer settings can be quickly taken care of by remote support, offering customers a hassle-free user experience. Remote system diagnosis is also available via LG’s Building Energy Control (BECON) cloud.2

What’s more, the new ASHP delivers improved water heating performance and reliable low-temperature operation. Along with providing a leaving water temperature of up to 75 degrees Celsius, the Therma V R290 Monobloc dependably operates at full capacity in temperatures as low as negative 15 degrees Celsius.

LG is also presenting the newest addition to its Therma V R32 Split lineup, the Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6kW series, at ISH 2023. The new models are more compact in size and lighter in weight than those from the original lineup, which makes them a good choice for smaller spaces and easier for HVAC technicians to install, as well. Because they have small capacities, Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6kW series solutions do not require a large amount of refrigerant to operate. As a result, the products’ indoor units are exempt from the minimum floor area requirements typically imposed on solutions employing R32 refrigerant. This translates to greater design flexibility and can further simplify the installation process.

Depending on the type of indoor unit the customer selects, LG’s Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6kW solutions come as either a Hydro Box or Integrated Water Tank (IWT). Designed with space-efficiency in mind, the Hydro Box model has an extra-small footprint that opens up more placement possibilities. An all-in-one solution, the IWT also saves on installation space as it removes the need for a separate water tank.

“Utilizing low-GWP refrigerants, LG’s new Therma V R290 Monobloc and Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6kW series help our customers to be better prepared for the future,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to apply low-GWP refrigerants to our heating solutions while improving performance and convenience as well as offering a wider range of products for commercial and residential applications.”

Visitors to LG’s ISH 2023 exhibition booth (E69, 12.1 Hall, Messe Frankfurt) can experience the company’s new Therma V R290 Monobloc and Therma V R32 Split 4 & 6kW series.

# # #

1 The European Union’s F-gas Regulation, scheduled to be finalized in 2024, is likely to ban Monobloc ASHP solutions with a GWP of over 150 by 2025.

2 Cloud gateway is required for remote software update, remote installer setting and remote system diagnosis.