LG UNVEILS FIRST MBR PROCESS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT

The Company’s Solution Marks Major Step for Water Business

SEOUL, Nov. 25, 2010 –– LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its first wastewater treatment solution, the Green Membrane Bioreactor (G-MBR) process, just two months after the company announced plans to enter the water treatment business. Designed with the latest in efficient and advanced technologies, G-MBR signals LG’s long-term plan to be a major player in the water treatment industry.

By employing LG’s slimmer flat-type microfiltration membrane modules and optimizing the space in between, LG’s membrane bioreactor — the main component of the G-MBR process — requires 34 percent less space than conventional MBRs, making it more efficient and easier to install.

And thanks to advanced debris screening technology, the membranes utilized in LG’s G-MBR are highly resistant to contamination and fouling. This ensures a longer lifespan while still delivering significant savings in maintenance costs. Also, G-MBR`s phosphorus removal system is almost twice as effective as similarly-sized systems in removing phosphorus residue from wastewater.

Removing phosphorus from treated water before it is reintroduced into the environment is an important part from any water treatment solution as phosphorus has been shown to contribute to the eutrophication, or heightened biological activity, in lakes, ponds and other bodies of water.

“The lack of clean water is a major cause of hunger, disease and poverty throughout the developing world,” said Young-ha Lee, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “With G-MBR, LG has taken a huge step in making affordable clean water a reality for millions of people around the world.”

LG’s G-MBR process is a recipient of the New Excellent Technology Certificate from Korea’s Ministry of Environment.

# # #