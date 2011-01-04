LG UNVEILS TOTAL HOME APPLIANCE SOLUTION EMPOWERING CONSUMERS TO SMARTLY MANAGE THEIR HOMES

Less Energy, Lower Electricity Bills, Eco-Friendlier Life

A centerpiece of LG THINQ™ Technology, the Smart Grid, deploys a smart meter to en-sure that appliances use the minimum amount of energy at the least expensive rates as possible. When switched on, the Smart Grid gives consumers the choice of using “Recommend Time,” which does the washing at the nearest, most cost-effective time or immediately if there are no off-peak electricity options available anytime soon. Alternatively, users can opt for “Lowest Rate,” which finds the time when electricity rates are at their lowest. Consumers can also select the washing time themselves, and if they have to do the washing at a peak time, the washing machine will recommend the most energy-efficient cycle.

Using the Smart Grid, LG’s ovens offer three cost options – low, middle and high -– that take into account both the duration of the cooking cycle and varying costs of electricity. Similarly, LG’s refrigerators can use a unique algorithm to adjust various functions, such as defrost time control -– to offer further savings on energy bills at peak times. What’s more, LG refrigerators even count and display the frequency at which homeowners open the refrigerator door, giving them the information they need to save even more energy.

The LCD display on LG’s smart appliances shows daily, weekly or monthly reports detailing the appliance’s overall levels of energy consumption and associated costs. Daily totals for electricity usage and subsequent charges will be accessible on smartphones and tablet PCs. With these new functions, consumers can save on time and energy bills while also opting for a lifestyle.

LG Smart Diagnosis™ Makes Things Simple and Provides Optimum Performance

LG’s high-tech appliances are highly reliable, yet service issues arise from time to time. Previously, the only course of action was to contact customer service and await the arrival of a service technician to access and repair the unit. Now, LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps customer service representatives quickly and efficiently troubleshoot mechanical issues over the phone, limiting costly, inconvenient service calls and in-home visits.

For minor problems –- refrigerator door left open, ice-maker switched off, washing machine off-balance – the appliance alerts the owner either on its display panel or for future models, via a Wi-Fi connection, on the consumer’s smartphone or tablet PC.

When consumers call the LG customer service center, a technician will instruct them to press a sequence of buttons on the laundry unit. This triggers a series of tones that let the technician identify the issue and how to correct the problem. Consumers can also diagnose their washing machines at home via a downloadable mobile application on their smartphone.

LG Smart Diagnosis™ eliminates a step in the troubleshooting process, because issues can at times be identified without the need for a service technician to visit the home for diagnosis, saving time and money. In those instances where a service visit is required, the field technician can come prepared with the correct parts, enabling the repair to be resolved in one visit. The combination of this new feature and LG’s product warranties – including the unprecedented 10-year warranty on the Direct Drive motor -– illustrates that the company’s customer service is as reliable as it home appliances.