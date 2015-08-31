LG UNVEILS UPGRADED LG STYLER CLOTHING CARE SYSTEM AT IFA 2015

SEOUL, Sep. 1, 2015 —LG Electronics (LG) will introduce the latest iteration of its one-of-a-kind steam clothing care system at IFA this week in Berlin. The unique LG Styler is designed to refresh clothes without chemicals, providing an ideal solution for clothes that require extra special care such as coats and sweaters and items made of wool or silk.

Unlike typical washing machines, LG’s one-of-a-kind Styler doesn’t clean clothes with water but with steam. TrueSteam™, LG’s steam spray technology which is also available in many of LG’s popular washing machines, sanitizes as it refreshes. With one touch of a button, hot steam is sprayed directly on the clothes to eliminate more than 99 percent of the germs and bacteria that infest clothes, hats and scarves. And Styler is safe to use because it doesn’t require harsh chemicals. In fact, tests carried out by one research body showed that the LG Styler eliminated approximately 92 percent of Perchloroethylene — the main chemical used in dry cleaning and a possible carcinogen — during a complete 83-minute cleaning cycle. 1

New for 2015, the Styler offers a useful Pants Press feature in the door to iron out wrinkles in pants while leaving a perfect crease down the center of each leg. The 2015 Styler is also able to communicate with others through Smart Diagnosis™ and NFC Tag-On. Smart Diagnosis™ alerts users via their smartphones when the unit requires maintenance or repair. With Tag-On, owners can install a free app and download customized cycles specific to a garment type and program the Styler with a simple tap of their phones.

“At LG, we understand that busy people need creative solutions,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The Styler is a new category of appliance that was developed to directly address the needs of customers who desired an option for garment care for hard-to-maintain clothes. The Styler is a perfect example of what we mean by ‘innovation for a better life’.”

Visitors to IFA are encouraged to stop by the LG booth from September 4-9 in Hall 18 to see the improved 2015 LG Styler for themselves.

Key Specifications:

Capacity Clothing Refresher [3 items + 1 pair of pants]

Pants Press

Heat Pump System (Inverter)

Sanitary Cycle (BAF-certified and tested by Intertek)

Gently Dry for Delicate Clothing

Smart Diagnosis™

NFC

1 By comparison, only 62 percent of Perchloroethylene will dissipate naturally over a period of 8 hours, according to the Intertek report.

