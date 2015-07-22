LG USHERS IN A NEW AGE OF CONVENIENCE WITH REVOLUTIONARY TWIN WASH™

SEOUL, July 22, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) today brings to market a washing machine so unique that it redefines the concept of laundry. The LG TWIN Wash™, first unveiled at CES 2015, enables two separate loads to be washed simultaneously by combining a full-sized front loading washing machine with a mini washer in a hide-away pedestal, generating a whole new set of washing options. With its official launch in Korea, LG is raising the bar to a new level of home appliance innovation.

A New Dimension of Convenience

The LG TWIN WashTM significantly cuts down on washing time as multiple loads of laundry can now be handled simultaneously. The powerful main washer — available in three load sizes: 17kg, 19kg and 21kg — handles the bulk of the laundry, while the mini washer can be set to run a different wash cycle. Smaller loads can be washed when needed without having to wait until a full wash load has accumulated, saving users time. The mini washer is suitable for delicate or specialized items that require a unique wash setting, such as lingerie or baby clothes.

Advanced Technology for Clothes

TWIN Wash™ features LG’s unique TurboWash™ 2.0 technology. Nozzles positioned inside the drum of the main washer spray a concentrated solution of detergent directly onto the clothes, improving the unit’s cleaning performance. Another high pressure nozzle sprays tiny water particles through the clothes during high spin cycles for more effective rinsing. The revolutionary Inverter Direct Drive motor at the heart of the LG Twin Wash™ is attached directly to the drum, improving efficiency and reducing the number of moving parts, leading to enhanced durability. Also, the washing machine’s Energy Monitoring feature provides helpful data while LG’s proprietary HomeChat™ service, available in the 21kg system, allows users to check the status of their washing machine using everyday natural language.

Premium Ergonomic Design

The LG TWIN Wash™ is designed to fit in the space of a typical front loading washing machine so nothing is sacrificed for the added convenience. The door of the main washer is aligned with the drum’s center, positioned higher than on conventional models and tilted at an angle to make loading and unloading the main drum easier. The mini washer and pedestal housing can be purchased separately to give current owners of LG front loading washing machines all the benefits of the TWIN WashTM at a fraction of the cost. The LG TWIN Wash™ is available in two attractive colors: modern stainless and white. LG TWIN Wash™ was recognized for its advanced design, winning the Red Dot Design Award and the IDEA (International Design Excellence Award) earlier this year.

“The LG TWIN Wash™ is revolutionary because it offers a solution to the age old problem of when to do the laundry,” said Jo Seong-jin, President and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company. “Homeowners will never think of laundry the same way ever again because with TWIN Wash™, laundry day can be any day of the week. It’s this kind of innovative thinking that has propelled LG to the front of the pack in the washing machine segment.”

The timing of LG TWIN Wash™ availability in other markets will be announced locally once confirmed.

