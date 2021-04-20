LG Ushers In Smart and Healthy Laundromats of the Future

SEOUL, Apr. 20, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its first smart laundromat outside of its home country test market, signaling the future direction of the laundromat experience. LG’s Laundry Lounge is a digital, contactless public laundry facility located in Manila, Philippines designed to deliver a premium and convenient laundry experience for both owners and customers.

With only 30 percent of households in the Philippines owning washing machines and even less owning dryers, commercial laundromats are very popular. And even for those 30 percent, the machines tend to be small, meaning having to run multiple loads for large families. As a result, commercial laundromats are quite popular in the Philippines and considered a good business for investment, with as many as 1,500 new laundromats opening every year.

But the pandemic has made visiting laundromats a stressful experience for many.

With LG’s Laundry Lounge, owners can monitor their business remotely while customers can check washer/dryer availability and keep an eye on the progress of their clothes from any location. And because LG is a global leader in laundry solutions, users Laundry Lounge can feel confident knowing that their clothes are getting the best care possible in an LG washing machine or dryer.

The Laundry Lounge app makes the entire laundromat experience healthier and easier. Available for Android devices, LG’s app allows customers to make contactless payment, reserve a washer or dryer in advance and monitor their laundry’s progress from home or the car so there’s no need to wait in line. Laundry Lounge owners can also be part of the solution rather than the problem by running their business completely remotely. Revenues, machine breakdowns and any other issues are communicated via the app so there’s no need to be on site all the time.

LG’s commercial washing machine and dryer models employ many innovative features to deliver clean, gentle clothing care. Every washing machine incorporates effective hygiene technology that cleans the drum before, during, and after every cycle and LG’s commercial dryer employees high temperature air to sanitize clothes of germs and bacteria. For maximum hygiene, the Laundry Lounge includes LG Styler wardrobe management units which customers can use to steam clean clothes such as coats, suits and scarves that cannot be washed in water.

“The opening of LG’s first digital Laundry Lounge outside its test market demonstrates LG’s commitment to providing operators and customers with a smarter, safer way to turn laundry into big business,” said Don Kwack, senior vice president and head of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company’s overseas sales and marketing. “LG Laundry Lounge introduces both smart and convenient features to the laundromat environment, trends which we think urban consumers will really appreciate.”

